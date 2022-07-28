GORE Spain SOCIMI I S A : Last purchase offer extension

Madrid, 28 July 2022

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. (the "Company" or "GORE"), in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU)Nº 596/2014 on market abuse and Article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as with Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity on

information to be provided by companies incorporated to negotiation in that segment, hereby publishes the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Further to the Other Relevant Information published on 13 July 2022, the majority shareholder of the Company, GreenOak Spain Investments, S.à r.l., has decided to extend the duration of the purchase order, which ended today, for a periodof one additional monthcounting from tomorrow (i.e. until 29 August 2022), giving minority shareholders whohave not yet sold their shares a last chance to withdraw from the Company's share capital, before the Company is formally excluded from the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity.

In compliance with the provisions of Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment, it is expressly stated that the information communicated hereby has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its directors.

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A.

Ms Isabel GómezDíez

Secretary non-Director