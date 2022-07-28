Log in
GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.

(YGRE)
28/07/2022
0.8900 EUR    0.00%
GORE Spain SOCIMI I S A : Last purchase offer extension

07/28/2022 | 05:37pm BST
Madrid, 28 July 2022

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. (the "Company" or "GORE"), in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU)Nº 596/2014 on market abuse and Article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as with Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity on

information to be provided by companies incorporated to negotiation in that segment, hereby publishes the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Further to the Other Relevant Information published on 13 July 2022, the majority shareholder of the Company, GreenOak Spain Investments, S.à r.l., has decided to extend the duration of the purchase order, which ended today, for a periodof one additional monthcounting from tomorrow (i.e. until 29 August 2022), giving minority shareholders whohave not yet sold their shares a last chance to withdraw from the Company's share capital, before the Company is formally excluded from the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity.

In compliance with the provisions of Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment, it is expressly stated that the information communicated hereby has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its directors.

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A.

Ms Isabel GómezDíez

Secretary non-Director

Gore Spain Holdings SOCIMI I SAU published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,69 M 0,70 M 0,58 M
Net income 2020 -3,75 M -3,80 M -3,16 M
Net Debt 2020 3,24 M 3,28 M 2,72 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,38x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,76 M 8,88 M 7,37 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 28,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 1,40%
Chart GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.
Duration : Period :
GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jesús González Nieto-Márquez Chief Executive Officer
Juan Rosales Rodríguez Chairman
Francesco Ostuni Director
Javier Zarrabaeitia Director
Isabel Gómez Díez Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.-29.92%9
EQUINIX, INC.-22.89%59 365
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.39%43 237
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-27.91%36 783
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-29.81%25 825
W. P. CAREY INC.2.04%16 148