GORE Spain SOCIMI I S A : Relevant holding 06/30/2022

Madrid, 8 July 2022

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. (the "Company" or "GORE"), in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU)Nº 596/2014 on market abuse and Article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as with Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity on information to be provided by companies incorporated to negotiation in that segment, hereby publishes the following

COMMUNICATION OF RELEVANT HOLDINGS

On 30 June 2022, GreenOak Spain Investments, S.à r.l. held a direct stake of 98.89% of GORE's share capital.

The Board of Directors is not aware that on 30 June 2022 any other shareholder of the Company held a direct or indirect stake of more than 5%of the Company's share capital.

In accordance with BME MTF Equity Circular 3/2020, it is stated that the information communicated hereby has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its Board members.

We remain at your disposal for any clarifications required.

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A.

Ms Isabel GómezDíez

Secretary non-Director