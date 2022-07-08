Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YGRE   ES0105212007

GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.

(YGRE)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:39 2022-07-07 am EDT
0.8900 EUR    0.00%
06:44aGORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Relevant holding
PU
06/16GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Purchase order
PU
06/09GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Change of corporate seat
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GORE Spain SOCIMI I S A : Relevant holding

07/08/2022 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madrid, 8 July 2022

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. (the "Company" or "GORE"), in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU)Nº 596/2014 on market abuse and Article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as with Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity on information to be provided by companies incorporated to negotiation in that segment, hereby publishes the following

COMMUNICATION OF RELEVANT HOLDINGS

On 30 June 2022, GreenOak Spain Investments, S.à r.l. held a direct stake of 98.88% of GORE's share capital.

The Board of Directors is not aware that on 30 June 2022 any other shareholder of the Company held a direct or indirect stake of more than 5%of the Company's share capital.

In accordance with BME MTF Equity Circular 3/2020, it is stated that the information communicated hereby has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its Board members.

We remain at your disposal for any clarifications required.

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A.

Ms Isabel GómezDíez

Secretary non-Director

Disclaimer

Gore Spain Holdings SOCIMI I SAU published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 10:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.
06:44aGORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Relevant holding
PU
06/16GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Purchase order
PU
06/09GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Change of corporate seat
PU
06/09GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : GSM Call
PU
06/02GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : GSM resolutions
PU
05/02GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : General Shareholders' Meeting Call
PU
04/29GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Financial Information 2021
PU
03/11GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Expiry of capital reduction
PU
01/10GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Relevant holding 12/31/2021
PU
2021GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Resolutions of GSM capital reduction
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 8,76 M 8,91 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 1,40%
Chart GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.
Duration : Period :
GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jesús González Nieto-Márquez Chief Executive Officer
Juan Rosales Rodríguez Chairman
Francesco Ostuni Director
Javier Zarrabaeitia Director
Isabel Gómez Díez Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.-29.92%9
EQUINIX, INC.-21.88%60 142
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.91%41 384
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-27.40%36 560
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-32.71%24 419
W. P. CAREY INC.-1.11%15 651