  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    YGRE   ES0105212007

GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.

(YGRE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 12/22 11:39:00 am
1.67 EUR   --.--%
10:27aGORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Resolutions of GSM capital reduction
PU
10:27aGORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Distribution of interim dividend
PU
12/03GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Sale of office building
PU
GORE Spain SOCIMI I S A : Resolutions of GSM capital reduction

12/23/2021 | 10:27am EST
Madrid, 23 December 2021

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. (the "Company" or "GORE"), in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) Nº 596/2014 on market abuse and the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as with Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity on information to be provided by companies incorporated to negotiation in that segment, hereby publishes the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

On this day, at 10 am, the General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company has taken place at first

call, with the attendance of one shareholder, duly represented, owner of 98.30% of the share capital with a right tovote.

In that session, all the items of the agenda included in the call notice publishedby means of other

relevant information of 23 November 2021 were subject to deliberation and the following resolutions were adopted:

First.- Share capital decreaseof the Company, sothat the share capital is reducedfrom 9,878,150 euros to 5,000,000.07 euros, by reducing the face value of each of the shares by 0.49383234 euros, with the aim of reimbursing contributions tothe shareholders, and amendment of article 5 of the by-laws

Second.- Compensation of part of prior years' losses against the excess of the legal reserve in an amount equal to 975,629.99 euros, conditional upon the effectiveness of the share capital reduction approved in the first resolution.

Third.- Compensation of part of prior years'losses against share premium in an amount equalto 5,435,877.63 euros.

Fourth.- Delegation for the recording of resolutions.

Fifth.- Drafting, reading and approving of the Minutes of the meeting.

In compliance with the provisions of Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment, it is expressly stated that the information communicated hereby has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its directors.

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A.

Ms Isabel GómezDíez

Secretary non-Director

10216590657-v1

- 1 -

66-40628135

Disclaimer

Gore Spain Holdings SOCIMI I SAU published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 15:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
