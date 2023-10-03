Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC - London-based fund investing in energy storage assets - Says its investment manager Gore Street Capital Ltd buys 1.3 million shares at 78.58 pence each, for a total of GBP990,108. Does not provide further details of the transaction. The fund says its investment manager's directors and employees now hold around 4.6 million shares.

"We are pleased to see the manager substantially add to the already large holding owned by the investment manager and its staff, demonstrating clear alignment with shareholder interests," says Chair Pat Cox.

Current stock price: 75.81p, down 0.4% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 31%

