(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Capita PLC, up 6.0% at 21.04 pence, 12-month range 12.40p-29.32p. Shares in the outsourcing and professional services company rise, despite slow start to 2024. In the year-to-date, the stock is down 3.6%.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC, down 5.0% at 64.80p, 12-month range 58.80p-102.40p. The investor in utility-scale energy storage projects announces results for financial year ended March 31. Net asset value per share at year end was 107.0p, down from 115.6p a year ago. Gore Street ups its dividend to 7.5p from 7.0p. Chair Pat Cox said: "I remain fully confident that this diversified approach will continue to deliver strong and sustainable returns to investors while contributing to the decarbonisation needed across the global energy system."

----------

Robert Walters PLC, down 2.3% at 373.39p, 12-month range 344.00p-472.00p. The recruitment consultancy firm reports that gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 falls by 15% to GBP84.8 million from GBP99.9 million a year earlier. It says net fee income was down 12%, reflecting "the continued rebasing in market conditions relative to the post-pandemic peak." Fees were down 18% in June, whilst new job flow in the month was also "weaker than expected."

----------

