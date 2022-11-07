IN BRIEF: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund chair buys GBP220,000 shares

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC - London-based fund investing in energy storage assets - Non-Executive Chair Patrick Cox buys 196,500 shares at an average price of 113.36 pence each, totalling GBP222,750. The purchases took place on Monday and Friday of last week, in London. Cox is now interested in 246,496 shares, representing a 0.05% in the firm.

Current stock price: 113.60p

12-month change: down 2.9%

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

