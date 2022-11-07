Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSF   GB00BG0P0V73

GORE STREET ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC

(GSF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-07 am EST
113.60 GBX    0.00%
03:02pIN BRIEF: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund chair buys GBP220,000 shares
AN
10/31IN BRIEF: Gore Street Energy to acquire 200 megawatt battery project
AN
10/31SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Gore Street Energy Storage buys project
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund chair buys GBP220,000 shares

11/07/2022 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC - London-based fund investing in energy storage assets - Non-Executive Chair Patrick Cox buys 196,500 shares at an average price of 113.36 pence each, totalling GBP222,750. The purchases took place on Monday and Friday of last week, in London. Cox is now interested in 246,496 shares, representing a 0.05% in the firm.

Current stock price: 113.60p

12-month change: down 2.9%

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about GORE STREET ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC
03:02pIN BRIEF: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund chair buys GBP220,000 shares
AN
10/31IN BRIEF: Gore Street Energy to acquire 200 megawatt battery project
AN
10/31SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Gore Street Energy Storage buys p..
AN
10/31Gore Street Energy Storage Fund to Buy Kona Energy's Battery Storage Project in UK
MT
10/31Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc to Acquire from Kona Energy a 200MW Construction-Re..
CI
10/20UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
09/21Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc Declares Interim Dividend for the Period 1 April 20..
CI
09/15Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc Announces Change of Registered Office
CI
07/26Correction: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund's FY22 Net Profit Soars 191% on F..
MT
07/26Gore Street Energy Storage Fund's FY21 Net Profit Soars 191% on Fair Value Investment G..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 49,0 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
Net income 2022 42,5 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
Net cash 2022 198 M 224 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,99x
Yield 2022 6,19%
Capitalization 547 M 627 M 618 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,46x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart GORE STREET ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC
Duration : Period :
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GORE STREET ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,14
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Patrick Cox Non-Executive Chairman
Caroline Janet Banszky Independent Non-Executive Director
Malcolm Robert King Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Scott Murley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GORE STREET ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC-3.73%618
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.49%9 855
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-6.97%5 533
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-8.38%3 713
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-1.64%3 707
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-22.06%3 160