Gores Guggenheim : Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed Through Combination with Gores Guggenheim, Inc.

Polestar Performance AB and its affiliates (“Polestar” or the “Company”), the global electric performance car company, and Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (“Gores Guggenheim”) (Nasdaq: GGPI, GGPIW and GGPIU), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed by affiliates of The Gores Group and Guggenheim Capital, LLC, announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”). Upon closing of the proposed business combination, the combined company will be held by a new public company that will be named Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited, which is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “PSNY”. The transaction implies an enterprise value of approximately USD 20 billion.

Founded in 2017 by Volvo Cars and Zhejiang Geely Holding, Polestar is a global pure play, premium electric performance vehicle manufacturer. The Company’s two award-winning electric performance cars, Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, are currently on roads across Europe, North America and Asia. In addition, the Company has plans to launch three new models by 2024. Polestar delivered approximately 10,000 vehicles in 2020 and expects to sell approximately 290,000 vehicles per year by 2025. Existing investors include Volvo Car Group and affiliates of Geely Chairman Eric Li, and actor and activist Leonardo DiCaprio, amongst others.

Polestar has drawn extensively on the industrial heritage, knowledge and market infrastructure of Volvo Cars. Polestar’s combination of deep automotive expertise, paired with its cutting-edge technologies and agile, entrepreneurial culture, underpins the Company’s potential for growth and success. Sustainability is at the core of Polestar’s business model, and the Company has ambitious industry-leading targets, including the goals to develop a truly climate-neutral car by 2030 and to be the most transparent pure play electric vehicle company.

Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar, says: “This is a really exciting time for Polestar. With two award-winning cars on the road today in 14 active markets across three continents, we seek to expand to 30 markets by 2023. We are thrilled about the targeted addition of three new premium electric cars to our line-up by 2024, starting with our first SUV expected in 2022. In Alec and the Gores Guggenheim team, we have found a partner with an impressive track record of bringing leading companies to the public markets. The proposed business combination and listing position Polestar as a financially strong, future proof, global electric car company. It will enable us to accelerate our growth, strategy and most importantly, our mission towards sustainable mobility.”

Alec Gores, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Gores Group and Chairman of Gores Guggenheim, states, “Polestar is a stand-out company in the EV space – a design-led, sports-performance oriented electric OEM focused on industry-leading sustainability solutions. The Company is truly differentiated from others given its premier vehicles, attractive financial profile, strong track record of performance, and the fact that it already has cars on the road across the globe. I had the privilege of seeing the line-up of upcoming models, and the cars represent best-in-class innovation and industry-leading design that set the brand apart. Driven by an incredible leadership team with Thomas at the helm, Polestar is well-positioned to capitalize on this exciting and dynamic time for car manufacturers.”

Polestar Investment Highlights

Global premium EV player already in mass production, setting new standards for sustainability, design, technology and performance with two award-winning cars on the road

Operating in some of the fastest growing EV segments representing a huge global opportunity with a distribution footprint targeted to cover a majority of the market on three continents by 2025

Differentiated asset-light model with immediate operating leverage targeted to create a capital-efficient global premium EV company

Expected to enter an exciting period of rapid growth starting with the launch of its first premium electric SUV, the Polestar 3, in 2022, plans to launch two additional new models by 2024, and expand global distribution footprint to 30 markets by 2023

Ambitious sustainability commitments with the goals of developing a truly climate-neutral car by 2030 and being the most transparent pure EV company

Digital-first consumer approach, with differentiated purchase and service model, enables rapid scalability and aims to deliver exceptional customer experience

Visionary and experienced management team has fostered a culture focused on innovation

Transaction Overview

The transaction implies an enterprise value of approximately USD 20 billion for the combined company, representing approximately 3.0x 2023E revenue and 1.5x 2024E revenue. Current Polestar equity holders will retain approximately 94% ownership in Polestar and roll 100% of their equity interests into the pro forma company.

Concurrently with the consummation of the proposed business combination, investors have committed to purchase USD 250 million of securities of the combined company (the “PIPE investment”). The USD 250 million PIPE investment is anchored by top-tier institutional investors. Assuming no share redemptions by the public stockholders of Gores Guggenheim, approximately USD 800 million in cash currently held in Gores Guggenheim’s trust account, together with the approximately USD 250 million in PIPE investment proceeds (excluding transaction expenses) is expected to be used to help fund significant investment in new models and the expansion of operations and markets.

The proposed business combination, which has been unanimously approved by both the Board of Directors of Gores Guggenheim and the Board of Directors of Polestar, is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to approval by Gores Guggenheim’s stockholders and other customary closing conditions.

Advisors

Citi is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Polestar and is acting as joint placement agent on the PIPE. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Polestar.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor and lead capital markets advisor to Gores Guggenheim, Inc., and joint placement agent on the PIPE. Morgan Stanley and Guggenheim Securities, LLC are acting as financial advisor to Gores Guggenheim, Inc. and joint placement agents on the PIPE. Barclays is also acting as financial advisor to Gores Guggenheim. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Hannes Snellman are serving as legal advisor to Gores Guggenheim and Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal advisor to the placement agents.

Additional information about the proposed business combination, including a copy of the Business Combination Agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Gores Guggenheim with the SEC, and will be available at www.sec.gov.

Conference Call Information

Management of Polestar and Gores Guggenheim will host an investor conference call on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 9:00 am EDT / 3:00 pm CET to discuss the proposed business combination. The call can be accessed by dialing +1 (833) 470-1428 (domestic toll-free number) or +1 (404) 975-4839 (international) and providing the conference ID 199774. A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing +1 (855) 213-8235 (domestic toll-free number) or +1 (571) 982-7683 (international) and providing the conference ID 643163#. Alternatively, a webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting https://www.netroadshow.com/ with the entry code “drive489”. A replay of the webcast can be accessed by visiting https://www.netroadshow.com/nrs/home/#!/?show=d413d154.

About Polestar

Polestar is a Swedish premium electric performance car brand founded by Volvo Cars and Geely Holding. Established in 2017, Polestar enjoys specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefits from significant economies of scale as a result. The Company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and its vehicles are available and on the road in fourteen active global markets across Europe, North America and China. In 2021, Polestar is expanding into five new markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Polestar produces two electric performance cars. The Polestar 1 is a low-volume electric performance hybrid GT with a carbon fiber body, 609 hp, 1,000 Nm of torque and an electric-only range of 124 km (WLTP) – the longest of any hybrid car in the world. The Polestar 2 electric performance fastback is the Company’s first fully electric, high volume car. The Polestar 2 model range includes three variants with a combination of long- and standard range batteries as large as 78 kWh, and dual- and single-motor powertrains with as much as 300 kW / 408 hp and 660 Nm of torque.

In the future, the Polestar 3 electric performance SUV is expected to join the portfolio, as well as the Precept – a design study vehicle released in 2020 that is slated for future production. Precept showcases the brand’s future vision in terms of sustainability, digital technology and design. In April 2021, Polestar announced an important goal of creating a truly climate-neutral car by 2030.

About Gores Guggenheim, Inc.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (Nasdaq: GGPI, GGPIW, and GGPIU) is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, founded by Alec Gores, and by an affiliate of Guggenheim Capital, LLC. Gores Guggenheim completed its initial public offering in April 2021, raising approximately USD 800 million in cash proceeds for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Gores Guggenheim's strategy is to identify and complete business combinations with market leading companies with strong equity stories that will benefit from the growth capital of the public equity markets and be enhanced by the experience and expertise of Gores' and Guggenheim’s long history and track record of investing in and operating businesses.

About The Gores Group, LLC

Founded in 1987, The Gores Group is a global investment firm focused on partnering with differentiated businesses that can benefit from the firm’s extensive industry knowledge and decades long experience. Gores Guggenheim and The Gores Group are separate entities with separate management, although there is overlap in size and industry of target acquisition and personnel involved. To date, affiliates of The Gores Group have announced or closed nine business combinations representing $58 billion in transaction value which include: Hostess (Gores Holdings, Inc.), Verra Mobility (Gores Holdings II, Inc.), PAE (Gores Holdings III, Inc.), Luminar (Gores Metropoulos, Inc.), United Wholesale Mortgage (Gores Holdings IV, Inc.), Ardagh Metal Packaging (Gores Holdings V, Inc.), Matterport (Gores Holdings VI, Inc.),Sonder (pending; Gores Metropoulos II, Inc.), and Polestar (pending; Gores Guggenheim). For more information, please visit www.gores.com.

About Guggenheim Partners

With over 2,300 professionals based in offices around the world, Guggenheim Partners’ commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

