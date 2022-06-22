Gores Guggenheim Stockholders Approve Polestar Business Combination

Business combination expected to close tomorrow, June 23, 2022

Polestar expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under ticker symbol “PSNY” on June 24, 2022

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (“Gores Guggenheim” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GGPI, GGPIU and GGPIW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of The Gores Group, LLC and Guggenheim Capital, LLC, announced that in a special meeting held today, its stockholders voted to approve the proposals required to complete its combination with Polestar Performance AB and its affiliates (“Polestar”), the global pure play, premium electric performance car company. Warrant holders also voted to approve the proposals presented at the meeting of the Company’s warrant holders.

The closing of the business combination is expected to occur tomorrow, June 23, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions.

Following the consummation of the business combination, Polestar’s common stock is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on June 24, 2022 under the new ticker symbol “PSNY.”

About Polestar

Polestar was established as a new, standalone Swedish premium electric vehicle manufacturer in 2017. Founded by Volvo Car AB (publ) (together with its subsidiaries, “Volvo Cars”) and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd (“Geely”), Polestar enjoys specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefits from significant economies of scale as a result.

Polestar is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and its vehicles are currently available and on the road in markets across Europe, North America, China and Asia Pacific. By 2023, the company plans that its cars will be available in an aggregate of 30 markets. Polestar cars are currently manufactured in two facilities in China, with additional future manufacturing planned in the USA.

In September 2021, Polestar announced its intention to list as a public company on Nasdaq in a business combination agreement with Gores Guggenheim, Inc.

Polestar has produced two electric performance cars. The Polestar 1 was built between 2019 and 2021 as a low-volume electric performance hybrid GT with a carbon fibre body, 609 hp, 1,000 Nm and an electric-only range of 124 km (WLTP) – the longest of any premium hybrid car in the world.

The Polestar 2 electric performance fastback is the company’s first fully electric, high volume car. The Polestar 2 model range includes three variants with a combination of long- and standard range batteries as large as 78 kWh, and dual- and single-motor powertrains with as much as 300 kW / 408 hp and 660 Nm.

From 2022, Polestar plans to launch one new electric vehicle per year, starting with Polestar 3, the company’s first electric performance SUV which is expected to debut in October 2022. Polestar 4 is expected to follow in 2023, a smaller electric performance SUV coupe.

In 2024, the Polestar 5 electric performance 4-door GT is planned to be launched as the production evolution of Polestar Precept – the manifesto concept car that Polestar released in 2020 that showcases the brand’s future vision in terms of design, technology, and sustainability. As the company seeks to reduce its climate impact with every new model, Polestar aims to produce a truly climate-neutral car by 2030.

In early March 2022, Polestar revealed its second concept car, an electric performance roadster which builds on the design, technology and sustainability ambitions laid out by Precept and showcases the brand’s vision for future sports cars. The hard-top convertible presents an evolution of the unique design language first shown by Precept and emphasizes a dynamic driving experience. The concept further develops the focus on sustainability and technology, aiming towards greater circularity.

About Gores Guggenheim, Inc.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (Nasdaq: GGPI, GGPIW, and GGPIU) is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, founded by Alec Gores, and by an affiliate of Guggenheim Capital, LLC. Gores Guggenheim completed its initial public offering in April 2021, raising approximately USD 800 million in cash proceeds for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Gores Guggenheim’s strategy is to identify and complete business combinations with market leading companies with strong equity stories that will benefit from the growth capital of the public equity markets and be enhanced by the experience and expertise of Gores’ and Guggenheim’s long history and track record of investing in and operating businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may be considered “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the future financial or operating performance of the Company and Polestar. For example, projections of future revenue, volumes and other metrics are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “forecast”, “plan”, “seek”, “future”, “propose” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, and Polestar and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (a) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of definitive agreements with respect to proposed Business Combination; (b) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company, the combined company or others following the announcement of the proposed Business Combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; (c) the inability to complete the proposed Business Combination due to the failure to obtain financing to complete the proposed Business Combination or to satisfy other conditions to Closing; (d) changes to the proposed structure of the proposed Business Combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the proposed Business Combination; (e) the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the proposed Business Combination; (f) the risk that the proposed Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of Polestar as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed Business Combination; (g) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (h) costs related to the proposed Business Combination; (i) risks associated with changes in applicable laws or regulations and Polestar’s international operations; (j) the possibility that Polestar or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (k) Polestar’s estimates of expenses and profitability; (l) Polestar’s ability to maintain agreements or partnerships with its strategic partners Volvo Cars and Geely and to develop new agreements or partnerships; (m) Polestar’s ability to maintain relationships with its existing suppliers and strategic partners, and source new suppliers for its critical components, and to complete building out its supply chain, while effectively managing the risks due to such relationships; (n) Polestar’s reliance on its partnerships with vehicle charging networks to provide charging solutions for its vehicles and its strategic partners for servicing its vehicles and their integrated software; (o) Polestar’s ability to establish its brand and capture additional market share, and the risks associated with negative press or reputational harm, including from lithium-ion battery cells catching fire or venting smoke; (p) delays in the design, manufacture, launch and financing of Polestar’s vehicles and Polestar’s reliance on a limited number of vehicle models to generate revenues; (q) Polestar’s ability to continuously and rapidly innovate, develop and market new products; (r) risks related to future market adoption of Polestar’s offerings; (s) increases in costs, disruption of supply or shortage of materials, in particular for lithium-ion cells or semiconductors; (t) Polestar’s reliance on its partners to manufacture vehicles at a high volume, some of which have limited experience in producing electric vehicles, and on the allocation of sufficient production capacity to Polestar by its partners in order for Polestar to be able to increase its vehicle production capacities; (u) risks related to Polestar’s distribution model; (v) the effects of competition and the high barriers to entry in the automotive industry, and the pace and depth of electric vehicle adoption generally on Polestar’s future business; (w) changes in regulatory requirements, governmental incentives and fuel and energy prices; (x) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, interest rate changes, the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, supply chain disruptions and logistical constraints on the Company, Polestar, Polestar’s post business combination’s projected results of operations, financial performance or other financial metrics, or on any of the foregoing risks; and (y) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s final prospectus relating to its initial public offering (File No. 333-253338) declared effective by the SEC on March 22, 2021, and other documents filed, or to be filed, with the SEC by the Company or ListCo, including the Definitive Proxy Statement. There may be additional risks that neither the Company, Polestar nor ListCo presently know or that the Company, Polestar or ListCo currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Neither the Company, Polestar nor ListCo undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

