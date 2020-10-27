Gores III : Once on deal pause, PAE presses play for $208M Centra acquisition

One of PAE's goals in becoming a publicly-traded company earlier this year has been to increase its financial capacity for acquisitions through paying down and refinancing debt and access to more capital.

Then the coronavirus pandemic hit and credit markets largely shut down. That put merger-and-acquisition initiatives on hold for PAE, though they were far from alone in that respect.

Today's financing market environment is different and more open, so Falls Church, Virginia-based PAE is moving on it by acquiring Centra Technology in a $208 million cash transaction announced Monday. Preceding that was a Tuesday announcement that PAE had indeed closed on a debt refinancing arrangement.

