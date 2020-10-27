Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gores Holdings III, Inc.    PAE

GORES HOLDINGS III, INC.

(PAE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gores III : PAE to acquire Mass.-based tech company for $208M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 10:25am EDT

Falls Church contractor to buy Centra Technology Inc.

Falls Church-based defense and government services contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers (PAE) announced Monday plans to acquire Burlington, Massachusetts-based Centra Technology Inc. for $208 million in cash.

Click here to read Virginia Business's full article.

Disclaimer

PAE Inc. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 14:24:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GORES HOLDINGS III, INC.
10:40aGORES III : PAE agrees to acquire CENTRA Technology
PU
10:35aGORES III : PAE To Acquire CENTRA Technology To Expand Intelligence Community Pr..
PU
10:35aGORES III : PAE aims to expand tech services with $208M acquisition
PU
10:25aGORES III : PAE to acquire Mass.-based tech company for $208M
PU
10:25aGORES III : Once on deal pause, PAE presses play for $208M Centra acquisition
PU
09/24GORES III : PAE Wins Contract to Provide COVID-19 Testing Services to NCAA; John..
PU
09/14GORES III : Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Presentation
PU
08/06GORES III : 2Q20 Earnings Presentation
PU
07/14GORES III : CJS Securities 20th annual Summer Conference Presentation
PU
06/05GORES III : PAE Secures DTRA Task Order Under CTRIC Program to Expand National S..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 1,46 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,24 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 355x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 553 M 553 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart GORES HOLDINGS III, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gores Holdings III, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GORES HOLDINGS III, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group