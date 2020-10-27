Gores III : PAE to acquire Mass.-based tech company for $208M

Falls Church contractor to buy Centra Technology Inc.
Falls Church-based defense and government services contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers (PAE) announced Monday plans to acquire Burlington, Massachusetts-based Centra Technology Inc. for $208 million in cash.
Click here to read Virginia Business's full article.
Disclaimer
PAE Inc. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 14:24:07 UTC