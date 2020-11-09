Gores IV : Announces United Wholesale Mortgage's Intention to Issue a Regular Annual Dividend Upon Closing of Business Combination

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. ("Gores Holdings IV") (NASDAQ CM: GHIV, GHIVU, AND GHIVW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC ("The Gores Group" or "Gores"), today announced United Wholesale Mortgage’s ("UWM" or the "Company") intention to adopt a policy of issuing a regular annual dividend of $0.40 per share as part of its capital allocation strategy following the consummation of the previously announced pending business combination with Gores Holdings IV (the “Business Combination”).

Alec Gores, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Gores Group, stated, "Given UWM’s free cash flow and solid balance sheet, we strongly support the Company’s intent to adopt a capital allocation policy that includes the issuance of an above-market regular dividend that allows stockholders to benefit from the team's continued success."

Mat Ishbia, UWM's president and CEO, stated, "As the largest wholesale lender in the residential mortgage industry and on the heels of our best quarter in the company's 34 year history, our intent to issue a dividend following our business combination with Gores Holdings IV demonstrates both our steadfast commitment to creating value for our stockholders and our ongoing belief that UWM is well-positioned for the future. As I noted in our announcement last week, upon becoming a public company, we will continue to manage toward the long term by investing in our business as we have always done in the past, but we also intend to leverage the Company's consistent and significant free cash flow to enhance stockholder value creation."

Founded in 1986 and based in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM is the largest wholesale mortgage originator in the United States with nearly 7,000 dedicated team members. UWM’s differentiated business model focuses exclusively on providing wholesale mortgage clients superior service through proprietary technology that enables them to process mortgage applications at faster speeds and provide lower rates than competitors.

About Gores Holdings IV, Inc.

Gores Holdings IV is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, or similar business combination. Gores Holdings IV completed its initial public offering in January 2020, raising approximately $425 million in cash proceeds. Prior business combinations for special purpose acquisition companies sponsored by affiliates of The Gores Group include: Hostess (Gores Holdings, Inc.), Verra Mobility (Gores Holdings II, Inc.), PAE (Gores Holdings III, Inc.) and recently announced Luminar (Gores Metropoulos, Inc.). Upon the closing of the Business Combination, Gores Holdings IV will change its name to UWM Corporation (“UWMC”).

About The Gores Group, LLC

Founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, The Gores Group is a global investment firm focused on partnering with differentiated businesses that can benefit from the firm's extensive industry knowledge and decades long experience. Gores Holdings IV and The Gores Group are separate entities with separate management, although there is overlap in size and industry of target acquisition and personnel involved. For more information, please visit www.gores.com.

About United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, United Wholesale Mortgage is the #1 wholesale lender in the nation five years in a row. UWM provides Independent Mortgage Advisors, across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with a unique set of innovative technologically driven tools and a value proposition that enables them to offer borrowers compelling financing alternatives. UWM's exceptional teamwork and laser-like focus on delivering innovative mortgage solutions are driving the company's ongoing growth and its leadership position as the foremost advocate for mortgage brokers.

About the Dividend Policy

Regular annual dividends are expected to be declared and paid quarterly starting in the first quarter following consummation of the Business Combination, based on the preceding quarter's results, with a record date on or shortly after announcement of UWMC's quarterly financial results. The quarterly declaration of dividends will be subject to the discretion of UWMC's Board of Directors, taking into consideration the limitations imposed by UWMC's governing documents, contractual obligations and other requirements of applicable corporate law.

