Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gores Holdings IV, Inc.    GHIV

GORES HOLDINGS IV, INC.

(GHIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Graphic: SPACtacular: Blank-check firms hit the jackpot in 2020

12/31/2020 | 12:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk on Wall St. in front of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Blank-check firms - popularly known as SPACs - emerged as the most popular investment vehicles and the primary driving force behind a record year for initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2020, even as overall dealmaking activity tumbled to a three-year low.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds in an IPO with the aim of buying a private company, with the acquired company becoming public after the merger.

Once confined to the backwaters of Wall Street dealmaking, a SPAC, or a special purpose acquisition company, accounted for nearly half of the overall amount raised through new listings as investors mostly bet on new tech stocks after the Federal Reserve shored up the economy with a stimulus package in May.


For an interactive graphic, click here:https://tmsnrt.rs/3b4WWyC

The next 18 months could be even better for companies looking to go public through blank-check deals, according to bankers who have worked on SPAC deals this year, even as high-profile investors such as Bill Ackman and Chamath Palihapitiya doubled down on the SPAC gold rush.

Major blank check mergers this year included United Wholesale Mortgage's $16-billion deal with Gores Holdings IV Inc and the merger of asset managers Owl Rock Capital Group and Dyal Capital Partners with blank-check firm Altimar Acquisition Corp.


Click here for an interactive graphic:https://tmsnrt.rs/384FDw1

The average Day-1 pops for new listings also touched a record, with 2020 accounting for at least 14 of the 30 IPOs with the biggest first-day-close gains of the last 15 years, according to data from Dealogic, which has tracked IPO data since 1995.

Nineteen IPOs saw shares more than double in value on their first day of trading, the most since 2014, when there were six.

Companies that went public through SPAC deals also posted healthy gains, and investment bankers and capital markets lawyers said it would encourage more startups and private firms to consider the IPO alternative.

(Graphic: Top SPAC gainers - https://graphics.reuters.com/SPACS-2020/xegvbbwgwvq/SPACsNivedita.jpeg)

The breakneck pace for IPOs has evoked memories of the dot-com bubble at the turn of the century, with concerns the exuberance could lead to frothy valuations.

Companies have raised about $167.63 billion in the United States in 2020, according to Dealogic data. In comparison, companies raised $108 billion in 1999, which previously held the record for capital raised through new issues.

At least nine companies raised over $1 billion in their IPOs this year, with several Silicon Valley unicorns including Airbnb, DoorDash, Palantir Technologies Inc and Snowflake Inc having blockbuster debuts.


For an interactive graphic, click here:https://tmsnrt.rs/3rGZs48

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Nivedita Balu and Anirban Sen


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBNB, INC. -2.29% 145.15 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GORES HOLDINGS IV, INC. 0.07% 13.0857 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -5.21% 15.14 Delayed Quote.54.85%
OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION 0.04% 12.43 Delayed Quote.-30.52%
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. -4.54% 23.9663 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SNOWFLAKE INC. -3.97% 288.75 Delayed Quote.0.00%
THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION -0.75% 79.08 Delayed Quote.-37.22%
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. -0.30% 23.8701 Delayed Quote.107.88%
All news about GORES HOLDINGS IV, INC.
12:29pGRAPHIC : SPACtacular: Blank-check firms hit the jackpot in 2020
RE
12/18GORES IV : Wedbush Starts Gores Holdings IV at Outperform With $13.50 Price Targ..
MT
12/17GORES HOLDINGS IV, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
12/04JMP Securities Starts Gores Holdings IV at Market Outperform With $11.50 Pric..
MT
11/17GORES HOLDINGS IV, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
11/09GORES HOLDINGS IV, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
11/09GORES IV : Announces United Wholesale Mortgage's Intention to Issue a Regular An..
BU
11/06GORES HOLDINGS IV, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
11/05GORES IV : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
10/13GORES HOLDINGS IV, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 583 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 695 M 695 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart GORES HOLDINGS IV, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gores Holdings IV, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GORES HOLDINGS IV, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,75 $
Last Close Price 13,08 $
Spread / Highest target 3,21%
Spread / Average Target -2,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,26%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark R. Stone President & Chief Executive Officer
Alec E. Gores Chairman
Andrew McBride Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Randy Bort Director
William B. Patton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GORES HOLDINGS IV, INC.0.00%695
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.04%27 334
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB18.19%14 384
KINNEVIK AB81.44%14 085
LIFCO AB (PUBL)37.94%8 747
SOMFY SA58.40%5 856
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ