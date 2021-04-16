Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIIXU

GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC.

(GIIXU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing April 19, 2021

04/16/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (Nasdaq: GIIXU) (the “Company”), a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, today announced that, commencing April 19, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 34,500,000 units completed on March 1, 2021 may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “GIIXU,” and the Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “GIIX” and “GIIXW,” respectively.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, telephone: 800-503-4611 or email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com.

About Gores Holdings VIII, Inc.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's strategy is to identify, acquire and, after the initial business combination, to build a company in an industry or sector that complements the experience of its management team and can benefit from their operational expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC.
04:17pGORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC.  : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Commo..
BU
03/05GORES HOLDINGS VIII INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
03/02GORES HOLDINGS VIII INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
03/01GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC.  : Completes $345 Million Initial Public Offering
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 422 M 422 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark R. Stone Chief Executive Officer
Andrew McBride Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alec E. Gores Chairman
Randy Bort Independent Director
William B. Patton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC.0.00%422
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)20.33%65 123
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED17.84%31 574
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)22.25%16 935
KINNEVIK AB14.54%15 959
HAL TRUST24.79%14 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ