Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gores Holdings VIII, Inc.    GIIXU

GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC.

(GIIXU)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 03/01 07:15:35 pm
10.5600 USD   +0.09%
01:11pGORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC.  : Completes $345 Million Initial Public Offering
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. : Completes $345 Million Initial Public Offering

03/01/2021 | 01:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (the “Company”), a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, a global investment firm founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 34,500,000 units, which includes 4,500,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $345,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Company’s units began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “GIIXU” on February 25, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-eighth of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “GIIX” and “GIIXW,” respectively.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. is serving as book-running manager for the offering. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, telephone: 800-503-4611 or email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on February 24, 2021, in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC.
01:11pGORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC.  : Completes $345 Million Initial Public Offering
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 396 M 396 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark R. Stone Chief Executive Officer
Andrew McBride Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alec E. Gores Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC.0.00%396
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.69%29 132
KINNEVIK AB-5.56%13 213
LIFCO AB (PUBL)1.77%8 664
SOMFY SA-0.43%5 741
DUBAI INVESTMENTS3.45%1 713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ