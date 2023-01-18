Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gorilla Technology Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRRR   KYG4000K1004

GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

(GRRR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-18 pm EST
5.580 USD   -14.68%
05:01pGorilla Technology Group Completes Asset Acquisition of SeeQuestor
GL
01/17Holders of Gorilla Technology Group Inc.'s Class A CVRs entitled to 0.559 Ordinary Shares
GL
01/17Holders of Gorilla Technology Group Inc.'s Class A CVRs entitled to 0.559 Ordinary Shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gorilla Technology Group Completes Asset Acquisition of SeeQuestor

01/18/2023 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acquisition enriches Gorilla’s solution capabilities and elevates its industrial position

TAIPEI, Taiwan and NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla”) (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, today announced it has completed the acquisition of the tech stack of SeeQuestor Limited (“SeeQuestor”), a global provider of video analytics technology.

The completion of this strategic and highly complementary acquisition of SeeQuestor’s technology will accelerate the delivery of hybrid video analytics at the edge across the industry and enable Gorilla to offer more integrated services and thus obtain stronger competitive advantage.

“The acquisition brings together SeeQuestor’s best-in-class real-time and post-event analytics and Gorilla’s own capabilities. Our customers, both in the public and private sectors, can benefit from a more holistic product offering available both on cloud and on premise,” said Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla. “We believe SeeQuestor’s technology will allow us to provide a more cost-effective, one-stop solution to our customers along the path of their digital transformation. Moreover, it offers us an immediate gateway to new markets in Europe, the Middle East, and North America, which will be crucial to our global expansion efforts. I am incredibly pleased with the addition of the SeeQuestor technology to our platform.

“As both Gorilla and SeeQuestor are striving to achieve the mission of building a safer and smarter society empowered by top-notch video analytics solutions, we believe this acquisition will help Gorilla integrate additional supply chain capabilities to suit the demand of a larger customer base by delivering more comprehensive solutions,” Chandan added.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers.

Gorilla-Technology.com

About SeeQuestor Limited

SeeQuestor Limited, headquartered in London, U.K., is a global leader in video analytics and harnesses world-leading AI technology and super-computing power to turn terabytes of CCTV video into actionable intelligence. iCCTV, SeeQuestor’s flagship real-time product, allows automatic monitoring of thousands of cameras in one unified platform for performing unified multi analytics.

seequestor.com

Important Information and Where to Find It

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:
Jeff Fox
The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla
415-828-8298
jeff@blueshirtgroup.com


All news about GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
05:01pGorilla Technology Group Completes Asset Acquisition of SeeQuestor
GL
01/17Holders of Gorilla Technology Group Inc.'s Class A CVRs entitled to 0.559 Ordinary Shar..
GL
01/17Holders of Gorilla Technology Group Inc.'s Class A CVRs entitled to 0.559 Ordinary Shar..
AQ
01/09Gorilla Technology Group Appoints Dr. Evan Medeiros to Board of Directors
GL
01/09Gorilla Technology Group Appoints Dr. Evan Medeiros to Board of Directors
AQ
01/09Gorilla Technology Group Announces Board Changes
CI
01/03Top Premarket Gainers
MT
2022Sector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Finishing Near Intra-Day Lows
MT
2022Sector Update: Tech Stocks Retreating, Led Lower by Chipmakers Again
MT
2022Gorilla Technology Negotiating Cybersecurity Contract for Middle Eastern Country; Share..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38,9 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 477 M 477 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,3x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Gorilla Technology Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,54 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 98,8%
Managers and Directors
Jayesh Chandan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daphne Yan Huang Chief Financial Officer
Jiann-Cherng Luo Chief Technology Officer
Yoichiro Hirano Director
Ruth Maria Kelly Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-19.36%477
ACCENTURE PLC6.76%179 400
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.74%151 499
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.05%131 270
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.72%98 223
INFOSYS LIMITED2.08%78 477