Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gossamer Bio, Inc.    GOSS

GOSSAMER BIO, INC.

(GOSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gossamer Bio : Announces Data Presentations at the Virtual European Respiratory Society International Congress 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will present four posters with data relevant to its GB001 and GB002 programs at the Virtual European Respiratory Society International Congress 2020, which takes place from September 7th through 9th.

Details for presentations related to GB001, an oral DP2 antagonist for eosinophilic asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), are as follows:

Session Type: E-Poster Session
Session Title: Clinical and laboratory pharmacology in asthma (Session 109)
Abstract Number: 2922
Poster Code: 1420
Poster Title: GB001 is a potent, insurmountable DP2 antagonist with long receptor residence time and extended pharmacodynamic effects
Link: https://goss.bio/2DZOjHT

Session Type: E-Poster Session
Session Title: Clinical and laboratory pharmacology in asthma (Session 109)
Abstract Number: 2915
Poster Number: 1421
Poster Title: GB001, a selective prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 antagonist, blocks signaling in the peripheral blood of healthy subjects
Link: https://goss.bio/2ElKgW8

Session Type: E-Poster Session
Session Title: Asthma science: novel targets and mechanisms (Session 193)
Abstract Number: 2885
Poster Number: 2902
Poster Title: GB001 potently inhibits PGD2 metabolite-induced DP2-mediated cell signaling and eosinophil activation
Link: https://goss.bio/3aDmdxM

Details for a presentation related to GB002, an inhaled PDGFR inhibitor for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), are as follows:

Session Type: E-Poster Session
Session Title: Pathophysiology of pulmonary hypertension (Session 231)
Abstract Number: 2551
Poster Number: 3550
Poster Title: Pharmacologic characterization of GB002, a novel inhaled PDGFR kinase inhibitor in development for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)
Link: https://goss.bio/2ElK60Y

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOSSAMER BIO, INC.
11:01aGOSSAMER BIO : Announces Data Presentations at the Virtual European Respiratory ..
BU
08/11GOSSAMER BIO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
08/11GOSSAMER BIO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
08/11GOSSAMER BIO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/11GOSSAMER BIO : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corp..
BU
08/05GOSSAMER BIO : Announces Data Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 202..
BU
07/02GOSSAMER BIO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Creation of ..
AQ
06/18GOSSAMER BIO, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
06/01GOSSAMER BIO : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/29GOSS FINAL DEADLINE TUESDAY : ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Remin..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -249 M - -
Net cash 2020 371 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 926 M 926 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 171
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart GOSSAMER BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gossamer Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOSSAMER BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 28,63 $
Last Close Price 12,87 $
Spread / Highest target 180%
Spread / Average Target 122%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheila Gujrathi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Faheem Hasnain Non-Executive Chairman
Bryan Giraudo Chief Financial Officer
Luisa Salter-Cid Chief Scientific Officer
Kristina M. Burow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOSSAMER BIO, INC.-17.66%926
LONZA GROUP52.66%43 745
CELLTRION, INC.62.43%32 998
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.69%30 644
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.30.59%25 962
MODERNA, INC.220.04%24 701
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group