Gossamer Bio : Announces Data Presentations at the Virtual European Respiratory Society International Congress 2020

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will present four posters with data relevant to its GB001 and GB002 programs at the Virtual European Respiratory Society International Congress 2020, which takes place from September 7th through 9th.

Details for presentations related to GB001, an oral DP2 antagonist for eosinophilic asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), are as follows:

Session Type: E-Poster Session

Session Title: Clinical and laboratory pharmacology in asthma (Session 109)

Abstract Number: 2922

Poster Code: 1420

Poster Title: GB001 is a potent, insurmountable DP2 antagonist with long receptor residence time and extended pharmacodynamic effects

Link: https://goss.bio/2DZOjHT

Session Type: E-Poster Session

Session Title: Clinical and laboratory pharmacology in asthma (Session 109)

Abstract Number: 2915

Poster Number: 1421

Poster Title: GB001, a selective prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 antagonist, blocks signaling in the peripheral blood of healthy subjects

Link: https://goss.bio/2ElKgW8

Session Type: E-Poster Session

Session Title: Asthma science: novel targets and mechanisms (Session 193)

Abstract Number: 2885

Poster Number: 2902

Poster Title: GB001 potently inhibits PGD2 metabolite-induced DP2-mediated cell signaling and eosinophil activation

Link: https://goss.bio/3aDmdxM

Details for a presentation related to GB002, an inhaled PDGFR inhibitor for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), are as follows:

Session Type: E-Poster Session

Session Title: Pathophysiology of pulmonary hypertension (Session 231)

Abstract Number: 2551

Poster Number: 3550

Poster Title: Pharmacologic characterization of GB002, a novel inhaled PDGFR kinase inhibitor in development for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)

Link: https://goss.bio/2ElK60Y

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200907005052/en/