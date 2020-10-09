Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gossamer Bio, Inc.    GOSS

GOSSAMER BIO, INC.

(GOSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gossamer Bio : Announces GB004 Data Presentations at United European Gastroenterology Virtual Week 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 08:03am EDT

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will present data relevant to GB004 at United European Gastroenterology Virtual Week 2020, which takes place from October 11th through 13th.Thisincludes an oral presentation from William Sandborn, M.D., Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology of University of California San Diego, detailing clinical data from the completed GB004 Phase 1b trial in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.

Details for presentations related to GB004, a HIF-1α stabilizer in clinical development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, are as follows:

Session Type: Moderated Poster Session
Session Title: IBD Clinical II
Poster Code: P0589
Poster Title: Safety, Pharmacokinetic, Biomarker, Histologic, and Rectal Bleeding Activity Following Treatment with the Gut-Targeted, PHD-Inhibitor and HIF-1α Stabilizer GB004 in a Phase 1b Trial in Mild-to-Moderate Ulcerative Colitis
Presenting Author: William Sandborn, M.D.
Date: Sunday, October 11th
Time: 3:40pm CEST / 9:40am EDT / 6:40am PDT

Session Type: E-Poster Session
Session Title: Poster Exhibition
Poster Code: P0562
Poster Title: GB004 exhibits protective effects directly on epithelial cells using ex vivo organoid and monolayer cultures
Presenting Author: Kristen Taylor Meadows, Ph.D.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOSSAMER BIO, INC.
08:03aGOSSAMER BIO : Announces GB004 Data Presentations at United European Gastroenter..
BU
09/16AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Enrollment Completed in the 28-Day Phase 2 Ra..
AQ
09/10GOSSAMER BIO : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
09/07GOSSAMER BIO : Announces Data Presentations at the Virtual European Respiratory ..
BU
08/11GOSSAMER BIO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
08/11GOSSAMER BIO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
08/11GOSSAMER BIO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/11GOSSAMER BIO : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corp..
BU
08/05GOSSAMER BIO : Announces Data Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 202..
BU
07/02GOSSAMER BIO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Creation of ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -246 M - -
Net cash 2020 371 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 939 M 939 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 171
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart GOSSAMER BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gossamer Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOSSAMER BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 28,63 $
Last Close Price 13,05 $
Spread / Highest target 176%
Spread / Average Target 119%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheila Gujrathi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Faheem Hasnain Non-Executive Chairman
Bryan Giraudo Chief Financial Officer
Luisa Salter-Cid Chief Scientific Officer
Kristina M. Burow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOSSAMER BIO, INC.-16.51%939
LONZA GROUP AG56.57%44 769
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.73.93%34 578
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.46%31 462
CELLTRION, INC.44.75%30 387
MODERNA, INC.272.85%28 777
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group