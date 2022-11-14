Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Gotion High-Tech Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002074   CNE000001NY7

GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.

(002074)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
34.06 CNY   +1.28%
Chinese firms embrace Swiss listings as deal pipeline swells
RE
10/28Gotion High-Tech to Invest $1.6 Billion in Battery Capacity Expansion Projects; Stock Dips 7%
MT
10/28Gotion High Tech's Q3 Profit Surges 335%; Shares Slip 5%
MT
Chinese firms embrace Swiss listings as deal pipeline swells

11/14/2022 | 04:23am EST
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Battery maker Sunwoda Electronics Co's debut on the Swiss stock exchange on Monday shines a light on how Chinese firms are tapping global markets outside the United States, as geopolitical tensions make it tougher to raise capital there.

Though the deals pale in size in comparison with the high-profile, multi-billion-dollar New York listings previously sought by Chinese firms, and involve only publicly traded firms, companies are nevertheless lining up for Swiss listings after China this year expanded the Shanghai-London Stock Connect scheme - a mechanism for cross-border investment - to include Switzerland and Germany.

Shenzhen-listed Sunwoda, the world's biggest consumer battery maker by installed capacity, raised $440 million in equity issuance on Swiss bourse SIX and share trading begins at 1400 GMT on Monday.

In total, eight listed Chinese companies, including Lepu Medical Tech and battery maker Gotion High-Tech, have raised more than $2.5 billion via the issuance of so-called Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) on the Swiss bourse. More than a dozen Chinese companies have unveiled plans to follow suit, according to exchange filings.

The China-Switzerland Connect allows Chinese companies to raise capital by issuing and listing GDRs on Swiss bourse SIX. Swiss firms can issue Chinese Depository Receipts on the Chinese exchanges.

Issuance of GDRs in Europe provides an "additional channel" for Chinese companies to tap into international capital, said Mandy Zhu, head of China global banking at UBS. It comes at a time when listings in both the United States and Hong Kong have slowed.

Chinese listings in the U.S. ground to a halt last July as a result of a sweeping regulatory crackdown - just $152.5 million worth of Chinese listings have taken place in the United States so far in 2022, compared to $12.8 billion in 2021, according to Refinitiv.

The initial public offering (IPO) market in Hong Kong, a preferred venue for fundraising by Chinese companies, slumped 81% by volume during the January-September period, according to Deloitte, amid tensions between Beijing and Washington as well as market volatility.

UBS' Zhu said the Swiss bank is working with a number of Chinese companies with sizable GDR issuance plans, without disclosing names nor deal targets. She said UBS is also discussing with Chinese firms about listing in Frankfurt once rules are in place, so "our GDR mandates will keep coming".

Zhu said Sunwoda's "landmark" Swiss deal shows that Chinese companies with solid fundamentals can still whet appetite even in an adverse market environment, as long as underwriters can help identify the right investors. UBS was the joint global coordinator and bookrunner for the deal with Goldman Sachs.

The GDR issuance by Sunwoda generated strong demand from international investors in the bookbuilding process, according to UBS.

That enabled Sunwoda to exercise an option to expand its fundraising by nearly 50%, from an original issue size of $300 million, almost touching the upper limit approved by regulators, Zhu said.

Despite the brighter prospects, deal sizes have been comparatively small, with Gotion's $685 million Swiss listing the biggest so far under the Swiss connect scheme.

Drew Bernstein, co-chairman of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk, a China-focused accounting firm, said the U.S. market would remain the best option for Chinese companies, once regulatory hurdles were cleared, and a long-running Sino-U.S. dispute on company auditing was solved.

"Today, obviously, the companies have a lot of choices and the markets themselves have different things to offer," he said. But for many exchanges, "they don't really have scale. They don't have liquidity".

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Samuel Shen and Scott Murdoch


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. 1.28% 34.06 End-of-day quote.-33.54%
JOINCARE PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. 0.42% 11.91 End-of-day quote.-7.24%
LEPU MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO., LTD. -2.59% 23.33 End-of-day quote.3.09%
NINGBO SHANSHAN CO.,LTD. 2.12% 19.71 End-of-day quote.-39.85%
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD 4.80% 25.96 End-of-day quote.-38.43%
UBS GROUP AG -0.60% 17.335 Delayed Quote.6.30%
All news about GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.
04:23aChinese firms embrace Swiss listings as deal pipeline swells
RE
10/28Gotion High-Tech to Invest $1.6 Billion in Battery Capacity Expansion Projects; Stock D..
MT
10/28Gotion High Tech's Q3 Profit Surges 335%; Shares Slip 5%
MT
10/26Gotion High-tech Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September ..
CI
10/12Gotion High-Tech, Sumec Team Up on Overseas Battery Sales
MT
10/11Tranche Update on Gotion High-tech Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 5, 2..
CI
10/06Gotion to Build $2.36 Billion Electric-Vehicle Battery Plant in Michigan
MT
09/20China's Guoxuan High-tech unit eyes $3.6 bln Michigan plant, 2,000 jobs -Detroit News
RE
09/20Chinese battery firm eyes $3.6 billion plant, 2,000 jobs in Michigan - Detroit News
RE
08/26Gotion High-tech Releases 2022 Interim Results
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 21 006 M 2 956 M 2 956 M
Net income 2022 482 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
Net Debt 2022 9 955 M 1 401 M 1 401 M
P/E ratio 2022 124x
Yield 2022 0,21%
Capitalization 60 358 M 8 493 M 8 493 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 11 410
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.
Gotion High-Tech Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 34,06 CNY
Average target price 40,32 CNY
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhen Li Chairman & General Manager
Wang Pan CFO, Board Secretary & Deputy General Manager
Yang Dafa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Feng Wang Independent Director
Xin Ping Qiu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-33.54%8 493
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-31.55%138 302
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%110 831
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-20.63%25 060
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-11.66%8 198
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.62.34%6 968