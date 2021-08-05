Log in
    002074   CNE000001NY7

GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.

(002074)
Gotion High Tech : China battery maker Gotion to build two lithium plants

08/05/2021 | 03:59am EDT
Aug 5 (Reuters) -

* Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) battery maker Gotion High Tech Co Ltd said it would build two plants in southern China's Jiangxi province to produce a combined 100,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate.

* Gotion, in which German automaker Volkswagen last year took a 26.5% stake, said the two plants will be built in the city of Yichu and the first phase of 20,000 tonnes per year of capacity at both sites will be put into production by the end of 2022.

* The projects will be located in two separate industrial parks and each will have also a 30,000-tonnes-per-year second phase, Gotion said in a statement on Wednesday, adding work on the first phases will begin this quarter.

* Its investment comes as prices for lithium carbonate <AM-995C-LTCB>, a chemical used in rechargeable batteries, are up around 75% year-to-date in China at 92,000 yuan ($14,234) per tonne on resurgent demand from the EV sector. ($1 = 6.4632 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; additional reporting by Yilei Sun; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. 10.00% 57.08 End-of-day quote.45.91%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.07% 204 Delayed Quote.33.97%
Financials
Sales 2021 9 604 M 1 486 M 1 486 M
Net income 2021 430 M 66,5 M 66,5 M
Net Debt 2021 3 166 M 490 M 490 M
P/E ratio 2021 188x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 73 093 M 11 304 M 11 307 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,94x
EV / Sales 2022 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 7 817
Free-Float 67,7%
Managers and Directors
Zhen Li Chairman & General Manager
Zhi Tai Wang Independent Director
Yang Sheng Independent Director
Yan Li Member-Supervisory Board
Gui Fu Ma Deputy General Manager
