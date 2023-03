"With these three plants we are covered until 2028," Schmall said at a press event at the Salzgitter plant, inaugurated last July.

The Valencia plant, confirmed last year, is due to begin production in 2026. Volkswagen said last week it was waiting to hear what Europe's response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act will be before progressing with plans to build further battery plants in the region.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Miranda Murray)