JAKARTA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian tech firm GoTo will in 1.5 months be 100% compliant with the country's trade ministry regulation that bans in-app transactions on social media, its CEO said on Wednesday.

Short video app TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, acquired in December majority shares in GoTo's e-commerce unit Tokopedia after the government banned transactions on its TikTok Shop e-commerce unit. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Integration process is going well. All parties continue to communicate with the related ministries and as far as we know the process is nearing completion," CEO Patrick Walujo said in an online briefing.

Following December's deal, TikTok has reopened its e-commerce services, which are provided by Tokopedia. Last week, Indonesian minister for small and medium enterprises Teten Masduki said TikTok has

yet to comply

with the regulation.

