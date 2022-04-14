Gourmet Master : This year's AGM

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/15 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/02 3.Shareholders meeting location: No.29, Gongye 18th Rd., Nantun Dist., Taichung City 408, Taiwan 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:Business of 2021, Review report by Audit Committee 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements proposal for distribution of 2021 profits 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: Amend Rules on Guarantees Amend Rules on Asset Acquisition Amend Articles of Association 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: Board Election 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: Approval to Directors for doing things within the scope of the Company's business 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: None 11.Book closure starting date: 2022/04/04 12.Book closure ending date: 2022/06/02 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None