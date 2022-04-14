Gourmet Master : This year's AGM

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/15
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/02
3.Shareholders meeting location:
No.29, Gongye 18th Rd., Nantun Dist., Taichung City 408, Taiwan
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:Business of 2021,
Review report by Audit Committee
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
proposal for distribution of 2021 profits
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
Amend Rules on Guarantees
Amend Rules on Asset Acquisition
Amend Articles of Association
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
Board Election
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
Approval to Directors for doing things
within the scope of the Company's business
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:
None
11.Book closure starting date: 2022/04/04
12.Book closure ending date: 2022/06/02
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Gourmet Master Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 03:29:03 UTC.