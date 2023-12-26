Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. reported earnings results for the full year ended September 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported net interest income was USD 7.59 million compared to USD 4.28 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.317 million compared to USD 1.53 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.16 compared to USD 0.75 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.16 compared to USD 0.75 a year ago.