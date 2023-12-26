Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2023
December 26, 2023 at 04:31 pm EST
Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. reported earnings results for the full year ended September 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported net interest income was USD 7.59 million compared to USD 4.28 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.317 million compared to USD 1.53 million a year ago.
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.16 compared to USD 0.75 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.16 compared to USD 0.75 a year ago.
Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association (the Bank). The Bank reorganized into a mutual holding company and a mid-tier stock holding company. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis Counties in New York State. The Bankâs products and services include deposit products, consumer loan products, mortgage products, commercial products and online banking. Its deposit products include personal deposit products, such as non-interest checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, holiday club accounts and others; and commercial deposit products, such as commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts and others. Its consumer loan products include personal loans, home improvement loans, automobile and motorcycle loans, camper and boat loans, recreational vehicles and passbook loans.