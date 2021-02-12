Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc.    GOVB

GOUVERNEUR BANCORP, INC.

(GOVB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Retirement of President and Chief Executive Officer

02/12/2021 | 11:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPink: GOVB) (the “Company”) and its subsidiary, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association (the “Bank”), today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Charles C. Van Vleet Jr., will retire effective May 28, 2021. Mr. Van Vleet’s retirement was accepted at the 2020 Bancorp Annual Meeting held February 8, 2021.

At the meeting, Mr. Chad Soper, Chairman of the Board of Directors acknowledged Mr. Van Vleet’s pivotal role in the strategic planning and direction of both the Bank and the Corporation. “His extensive experience and knowledge in banking have been a great asset to the organization,” he stated.  

Mr. Soper noted that Mr. Faye C. Waterman has been appointed Chief Executive Officer while Mr. Van Vleet retains his title as President until his retirement in May, adding, “We have been planning for Chuck’s retirement for many months, realigning responsibilities to accommodate the transition. The Board of Directors looks forward to working with Faye in continuing the strong traditional values and culture of Gouverneur Savings & Loan to ensure that its objectives, goals, and strategic plans are met.” Mr. Waterman has been with the Bank since November 2018 serving as Executive Vice President, Senior Lender and Commercial Loan Officer. Prior to joining Gouverneur Savings & Loan, Mr. Waterman held the position of President and CEO with Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent from 2006 to 2018 and Citizens National Bank of Hammond from 1998 to 2006.

Mr. Van Vleet joined the Bank in 1996 as an Assistant Vice President and held the same position with the Company from its inception until February 2001. From February 2001 until August 2005 he was a Vice President with the Bank and the Company. In August 2005 Mr. Van Vleet was named Senior Vice President for the Bank and the Company and was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Bank in July 2009. He was named President and Chief Executive Officer in January 2010. He served as Secretary of the Bank and Company from 1999 to 2010 and has served on the Board of Directors since 2010. He will continue to serve on the Board following his retirement from the Bank and the Company. Mr. Van Vleet has held numerous offices in the community as a member of the Gouverneur Rotary Club, Kiwanis, and Lions Club.

Mr. Soper further acknowledged Mr. Van Vleet’s retirement by saying, “On behalf of the shareholders, employees, and board of directors, I extend our deepest appreciation to Chuck for his dedication to the Bank and the Corporation for nearly twenty-five years. The Company’s success is an acknowledgement of Chuck’s strategic thinking and leadership while maintaining the traditional values of Gouverneur Savings & Loan. We are pleased that Chuck has agreed to continue to serve in an advisory capacity for a period of time as we complete this transition phase. Further, we wish Chuck the very best in his retirement.”

About the Company

The Company, which is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York, is the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association. Founded in 1892, the Bank is a New York State chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

CONTACT:        
Faye C. Waterman, Chief Executive Officer
(315) 287-2600



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about GOUVERNEUR BANCORP, INC.
05:54aGouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Retirement of President and Chief Exec..
GL
01/26Gouverneur Bancorp Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
GL
2020GOUVERNEUR BANCORP : Announces Fiscal 2020 Results
AQ
2020Gouverneur Bancorp Announces Fiscal 2020 Results
GL
2020Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend
GL
2020GOUVERNEUR BANCORP : Announces Semi-Annual Dividend
AQ
2020Gouverneur Bancorp Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter and Nine Months Result..
GL
2020Gouverneur Bancorp Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter and Six Months Result..
GL
2020GOUVERNEUR BANCORP : Announces Semi-Annual Dividend
AQ
2020GOUVERNEUR BANCORP : Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,24 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,38 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -48,3x
Yield 2020 3,33%
Capitalization 22,8 M 22,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,20x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart GOUVERNEUR BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles G. VanVleet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kimberly A. Adams Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Victor James Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Sadie Hall Assistant Vice President & Compliance Officer
Timothy J. Monroe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOUVERNEUR BANCORP, INC.11.44%23
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.60%424 690
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.48%284 439
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%275 149
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.12%212 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 829
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ