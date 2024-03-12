Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2024) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. is at the forefront of the uranium exploration sector, focusing on the development of its key projects in Niger and Zambia amidst a global increase in demand for nuclear energy. With the Madaouela Project in Niger moving closer to construction following a completed feasibility study, and the Mutanga Project in Zambia preparing for its feasibility study completion in 2024, GoviEx is poised to play a significant role in the global nuclear energy landscape. The company's commitment to sustainable development and its strategic position in Africa aim to address the growing demand for clean energy, particularly from Far East Asia, marking GoviEx as a vital player in the future of nuclear power generation.





GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF)

https://goviex.com/

