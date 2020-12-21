Log in
Ellis Martin Report: Goviex Uranium's Daniel Major Provides Perspective on Bullish Uranium.

12/21/2020 | 06:30am EST
Ellis Martin Report: Daniel Major Provides Perspective on Bullish Uranium.

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Daniel Major, CEO of our sponsor Goviex Uranium (CVE:GXU) (OTCMKTS:GVXXF). GoviEx uranium is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of its African uranium properties.

GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its Falea Project in Mali.

Mr. Major will share his perspective on the uranium sector including the supply and demand fundamentals contributing to what he is stating as a bull market. We will also discuss recent news with regard to initial geophysical and assay results targeting the company's Falea polymetallic mineralization. Ellis Martin is a shareholder of Goviex Uranium.

To watch the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/103888/gxu



About GoviEx Uranium:

GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) (OTCMKTS:GVXXF) is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its other uranium properties in Africa.



Source:
GoviEx Uranium



Contact:

Information Contacts:
Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman
Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1-604-681-5529
Email: info@goviex.com
Web: www.goviex.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
