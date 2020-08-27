Log in
GOVIEX URANIUM INC.

GOVIEX URANIUM INC.

(GXU)
08/27 03:57:02 pm
GoviEx Grants Annual Stock Options

08/27/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2020) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx"), announces that, pursuant to its Share Purchase Option Plan, and following the completion of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders, it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and a consultant to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,100,000 Class A common shares in the capital stock of GoviEx.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share and will vest 25% on the date of grant and thereafter, 25% on each anniversary of the date of grant until fully vested. The options expire on August 27, 2025.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.

Information Contacts

Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman
Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer
+1-604-681-5529
info@goviex.com
www.goviex.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62713


© Newsfilecorp 2020
