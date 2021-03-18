Log in
GOVIEX URANIUM INC.

GOVIEX URANIUM INC.

(GXU)
03/18 03:59:45 pm
0.3 CAD   -3.23%
03/18GoviEx Grants Stock Options to New Directors
NE
03/10GoviEx Letter to Stakeholders and Market Update
NE
03/01GOVIEX URANIUM : Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
NE
GoviEx Grants Stock Options to New Directors

03/18/2021 | 11:10pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx"), announces that, pursuant to its Share Purchase Option Plan, and following the appointment of Salma Seetaroo and Eric Krafft to the GoviEx's board of directors, announced February 22, 2021, it has granted incentive stock options to the two new directors to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,000,000 Class A common shares in the capital stock of GoviEx.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.31 per share and will vest 25% on the date of grant and thereafter, 25% on each anniversary of the date of grant until fully vested. The options expire on March 18, 2026.

As we now look forward to a strengthened uranium market and the potential development of our uranium projects, we are very pleased to have Salma and Eric, who have been long acquainted with the Company, join our board of directors to complement the existing GoviEx team, bringing with them their particular skillsets and considerable experience in commodities, financing, investment banking and Africa", noted Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.

Information Contacts

Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman
Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer
+1-604-681-5529
info@goviex.com
www.goviex.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77887


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -8,42 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,81 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,93x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 72,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,55 CAD
Last Close Price 0,30 CAD
Spread / Highest target 83,3%
Spread / Average Target 83,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 83,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel John Major CEO & Non-Independent Director
Lei Wang Chief Financial Officer
Govind Friedland Executive Chairman
Christopher S. Wallace Independent Director
M. Benoit La Salle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOVIEX URANIUM INC.34.78%126
CAMECO CORPORATION36.36%6 845
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY "KAZATOMPROM39.44%6 006
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.45.87%1 680
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.44.78%1 003
DENISON MINES CORP.73.81%823
