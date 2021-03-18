GoviEx Grants Stock Options to New Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx"), announces that, pursuant to its Share Purchase Option Plan, and following the appointment of Salma Seetaroo and Eric Krafft to the GoviEx's board of directors, announced February 22, 2021, it has granted incentive stock options to the two new directors to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,000,000 Class A common shares in the capital stock of GoviEx.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.31 per share and will vest 25% on the date of grant and thereafter, 25% on each anniversary of the date of grant until fully vested. The options expire on March 18, 2026.

As we now look forward to a strengthened uranium market and the potential development of our uranium projects, we are very pleased to have Salma and Eric, who have been long acquainted with the Company, join our board of directors to complement the existing GoviEx team, bringing with them their particular skillsets and considerable experience in commodities, financing, investment banking and Africa", noted Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.

Information Contacts

Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer

+1-604-681-5529

info@goviex.com

www.goviex.com

