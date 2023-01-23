Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  GoviEx Uranium Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GXU   CA3837981057

GOVIEX URANIUM INC.

(GXU)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04:00:00 2023-01-20 pm EST
0.2250 CAD   +9.76%
0.2250 CAD   +9.76%
GoviEx Is Uranium Title Sponsor for VRIC
NE
01/19African Energy and Goviex Enter into Definitive Share Purchase Agreement for the Purchase and Sale of Delta Exploration Mali and Announce Concurrent Financing
AQ
01/19African Energy Acquires Mali Project with Uranium, Copper and Silver Resources and Announces Financing
AQ
Summary 
Summary

GoviEx Is Uranium Title Sponsor for VRIC

01/23/2023 | 07:55am EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it is the Uranium Title Sponsor at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (V.R.I.C.) taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, on Sunday January 29, 2023 and Monday January 30, 2023. Daniel Major, CEO, will be a panelist on the session entitled "The Uranium Forecast" on January 30 at 3:30pm at the Speaker Hall and he will also present on Sunday January 29 at 13:20 in Workshop 3. Mr Major will also be present at GoviEx's booth, number 311.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Muntanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.

Contact Information
Isabel Vilela
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-604-681-5529
Email: info@goviex.com
Web: www.goviex.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152139


© Newsfilecorp 2023
