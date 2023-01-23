GoviEx Is Uranium Title Sponsor for VRIC

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it is the Uranium Title Sponsor at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (V.R.I.C.) taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, on Sunday January 29, 2023 and Monday January 30, 2023. Daniel Major, CEO, will be a panelist on the session entitled "The Uranium Forecast" on January 30 at 3:30pm at the Speaker Hall and he will also present on Sunday January 29 at 13:20 in Workshop 3. Mr Major will also be present at GoviEx's booth, number 311.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Muntanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.

Contact Information

Isabel Vilela

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel: +1-604-681-5529

Email: info@goviex.com

Web: www.goviex.com

