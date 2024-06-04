GOVIEX URANIUM INC. ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 May 31, 2024 999 Canada Place, Suite 606 Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

GOVIEX URANIUM INC. ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 TABLE OF CONTENTS INTRODUCTORY NOTES 1 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 1 Examples of Forward-Looking Information 4 Material Risks 4 Currency 5 Compliance with NI 43-101 5 Classification of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources 5 Cautionary Note to US Investors Concerning Estimates of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources 6 CORPORATE STRUCTURE 7 Name, Address and Incorporation 7 Intercorporate Relationships 7 GoviEx Asset Overview 8 GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS 8 Three Year History 8 Significant Acquisitions 12 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS 12 General 12 Risk Factors 15 Madaouela Project, Niger 24 Muntanga Project, Zambia 62 Non-Material Properties 68 DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS 68 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE 68 Common Shares 68 Share Options 69 Warrants 69 MARKET FOR SECURITIES 70 Trading Price and Volume 70 Prior Sales 70 ESCROWED SECURITIES AND SECURITIES SUBJECT TO CONTRACTUAL RESTRICTION ON TRANSFER 71 DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS 71 Name, Occupation and Security Holdings 71 Cease Trade Orders, Bankruptcies, Penalties or Sanctions 72 Conflicts of Interest 73 PROMOTERS 74 LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS 74 Legal Proceedings 74 Regulatory Actions 74 INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS 74 TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR 74 MATERIAL CONTRACTS 75 INTERESTS OF EXPERTS 75 AUDIT COMMITTEE 76 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 77 SCHEDULE "A" - AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER - i -

INTRODUCTORY NOTES ABOUT THIS ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM This annual information form ("AIF") is dated May 31, 2024. Unless stated otherwise, all of the information in this AIF is stated as at December 31, 2023. This AIF has been prepared in accordance with Canadian securities laws and contains information regarding GoviEx's history, business, mineral reserves and resources, the regulatory environment in which GoviEx does business, the risks that GoviEx faces and other important information for shareholders. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This AIF and the documents incorporated by reference contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements pertaining to: expectations regarding raising capital;

exploration, evaluation and development plans and objectives;

estimates of its mineral reserves and mineral resources;

the realization of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates;

expectations about 2024 and future market prices, production costs and global metal supply and demand;

expectations regarding additions to its mineral reserves and resources through acquisitions and exploration;

future royalty and tax payments and rates;

expectations regarding possible impacts of litigation and regulatory actions;

growth strategies;

anticipated effects of commodity prices on future revenues;

the timing and amount of estimated future production;

costs of production and capital expenditures;

success of mining operations;

environmental risks;

unanticipated reclamation expenses;

title disputes or claims;

future anticipated property acquisitions;

the content, cost, timing and results of future exploration programs;

life of mine expectancies; and

operations continuing in the ordinary course post the July 2023 Coup (as defined below). The resolution of Niger's political situation and the restoration of stability are crucial for GoviEx's ability to advance its Madaouela project. The Company needs additional funding to develop the project; securing such financing could face obstacles in an environment of increased risk perception and further delay the production target. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or 1

statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by GoviEx as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of GoviEx to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined;

risks related to the volatility of the price of uranium and other metals and the anticipated sensitivity of our financial performance to such prices;

availability of infrastructure required for the development of mining projects;

foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations;

general global economic conditions as may be impacted by events such as epidemics or pandemics;

risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, including the impact of epidemics or pandemics on

GoviEx's business, financial condition and results of operations;

GoviEx's business, financial condition and results of operations; corruption and bribery;

inflation risks;

liquidity risk;

our ability to raise capital;

the delay or failure to obtain required financing;

taxation risks;

exchange controls;

shortages or increased prices for energy and other consumables;

failure to replace mineral reserves or material changes in mineral reserves and mineral resources, grades, production or recovery rates;

delays or failure to obtain or retain permits or governmental approvals;

title risks;

risks associated with the Company's mineral assets held outside of Canada;

political, legal and economic risks at foreign operations, including risks to personal safety and property related to the political unrest in Niger and other social unrest and terrorist activity;

risks related to further changes in government regimes in Africa;

risks related to economic and other sanctions imposed on Niger, including sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States;

unexpected regulatory changes at foreign operations;

litigation risks and failure of the Company to comply with laws and regulations;

opposition from community or indigenous groups;

conflicts of interest among directors and officers of the Company;

reliance on key personnel;

accidents, labour and employment disputes and other risks of the mining industry;

actual or perceived damage to the Company's reputation;

operational risks associated with water availability and use of chemicals in production;

climate change-related risks;

change-related risks; seasonal conditions limiting the Company's ability to achieve production forecasts;

compliance with anti-corruption laws;

anti-corruption laws; risks related to competition and joint venture operations;

risks related to underdeveloped infrastructure;

actual results of current exploration activities; 2

restrictions on operations;

delays, suspensions or technical challenges associated with capital projects;

failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated;

volatility of the trading price of the Common Shares;

geotechnical failures resulting in temporary or permanent mine closures;

risks related to actual results of current exploration activities;

possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recoveries;

labour pool constraints and labour disputes;

counterparty risks;

increased operating and capital costs;

compliance with environmental laws and regulations;

land reclamation and mine closure obligations;

maintaining ongoing social license to operate;

limitations inherent in our insurance coverage;

compliance with financial covenants;

our ability to integrate new acquisitions into our operations;

cybersecurity threats; and

those factors discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business - Risk Factors" in this

AIF. The forward-looking statements in this AIF and the documents incorporated by reference herein are based on material assumptions, including the following, which may prove to be incorrect: present and future business strategies and the environment in which we will operate in the future, including commodity prices, anticipated costs and ability to achieve goals;

the Company's ability to carry on its exploration and development activities;

the Company's ability to meet its obligations under property agreements;

the timing and results of drilling programs;

the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties;

the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, including those approvals and permits required for successful project permitting;

construction and operation of the Company's projects, including the Company's ability to continue business activities;

the costs of operating and exploration expenditures;

the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner;

the Company's ability to obtain and retain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms;

dilution and mining recovery assumptions;

the success of mining, processing, exploration and development activities;

the accuracy of geological, mining and metallurgical estimates;

no significant unanticipated operational or technical difficulties impacting the Company's operations;

maintaining good relations with the communities and governments where our mines are located;

no significant events or changes impacting the Company relating to financial, regulatory, environmental or health and safety matters;

the Company's ability to own, maintain and operate mining properties notwithstanding political instability in Niger;

certain tax matters; and

general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets (including commodity prices, 3

foreign exchange rates and inflation rates). Although GoviEx Uranium Inc. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. GoviEx Uranium Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Examples of Forward-Looking Information This AIF and the documents incorporated by reference contain forward-looking information in a number of places, including statements pertaining to: the reported results in the Madaouela Technical Report and Muntanga Technical Report;

estimates of the mineral resources for Madaouela Project and Muntanga Project;

the realization of mineral resource estimates for the Madaouela Project and Muntanga Project;

the expected capital, operational costs and production plans for the Madaouela Project;

exploration, development and objectives for the Madaouela Project and Muntanga Project;

the expected environmental, infrastructure, human relations, transport and logistics for the Madaouela Project and Muntanga Project;

expectations regarding the process for and receipt of regulatory approvals, permits and licences under governmental and other applicable regulatory regimes in the regions where the Company operates;

expectations about future market prices, production costs, and global uranium supply and demand; and

future royalty and tax payments and rates. Material Risks No History of Revenue;

Market Price of the Common Shares;

Uranium Price Fluctuations;

Foreign Subsidiaries;

Attraction and Retention of Key Personnel Including Directors;

Growth Management;

Financing Risk;

Dilution;

Future Sales of Shares by Existing Shareholders;

Competition;

Conflict of Interest;

Disclosure and Internal Controls;

Insurance and Uninsured Risks;

Currency Risk;

Public Health Issues and Disease Outbreaks;

Social Risk;

Political Risk in Niger

Information Systems and Cyber Security; and 4

Risks relating to Exploration Operations, including: Exploration, Development and Operating Risks; o Environmental Risks and Hazards;

o Governmental Regulation; o Environmental Regulation;

o Changes in Climate Conditions and Regulatory Regime; o Permitting;

o Title Matters;

o African Operations;

o Political Change in Niger; and

o Exploration and Geological Report. Currency Unless otherwise indicated, references to "$", "US$", "USD" or "dollars" in this AIF are references to the lawful currency of the United States, references to "CAD" are references to the lawful currency of Canada, references to "€" or "Euro" are references to the lawful currency of the 20 European Union countries forming the Eurozone that use the common currency established under the Maastricht Treaty, references to "£" or "pound sterling" in this AIF are references to the lawful currency of the United Kingdom, references to "XOF" or "CFA francs" are references to the lawful currency of the West African Monetary Union, and references to "ZMW" or Kwacha are references to the lawful currency of the Republic of Zambia. Compliance with NI 43-101 As required by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), GoviEx has filed technical reports detailing the technical information related to its material mineral properties discussed herein. For the purposes of NI 43-101, GoviEx's material mineral properties as of December 31, 2023, are the Madaouela Project in Niger and the Muntanga Project in Zambia. Unless otherwise indicated, GoviEx has prepared the technical information in this AIF ("Technical Information") based on information contained in the technical reports, news releases and other public filings (collectively, the "Disclosure Documents") available under GoviEx's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Each Disclosure Document was prepared by, or under the supervision of, or approved by a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. For readers to fully understand the information in this AIF, they should read the Disclosure Documents in their entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the Technical Information set out in this AIF which qualifies the Technical Information. The Disclosure Documents are each intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. Readers are advised that Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Technical Information is subject to the assumptions and qualifications contained in the Disclosure Documents. Robert Bowell, a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the Technical Information contained in this AIF. Classification of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources In this AIF and as required by NI 43-101, the definitions of Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves and Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources are those used by Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities and conform to the definitions utilized by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") in the "CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" as adopted on May 10, 2014 ("CIM Standards"). The Madaouela Project and Muntanga Project technical reports were written in accordance with these updated CIM Standards. 5

Cautionary Note to US Investors Concerning Estimates of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources The disclosure in this AIF uses Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada, and, unless otherwise indicated, all Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates included in this AIF have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards referenced therein. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Previously, the CIM Standards differed significantly from standards in the United States. The US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These amendments became effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in Industry Guide 7 under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding definitions under the CIM Standards, as required by NI 43-101. United States investors are cautioned that while the above terms are "substantially similar" to the corresponding CIM Standards, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43- 101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules. United States investors are also cautioned that while the SEC now recognizes "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any "indicated mineral resources" or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the "inferred mineral resources" exist. In accordance with Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" cannot form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies, except in limited circumstances where permitted under NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained in this AIF and the documents incorporated by reference herein containing descriptions of the Company's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by US companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. 6

CORPORATE STRUCTURE Name, Address and Incorporation GoviEx Uranium Inc. ("GoviEx" or the "Company") was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands on June 16, 2006, pursuant to the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 under the name Gobi High Power Exploration Inc. The Company changed its name to Govi High Power Exploration Inc. on February 26, 2007, and subsequently to GoviEx Uranium Inc. on September 8, 2008. Effective March 1, 2011, GoviEx was continued under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) ("BCABC") into British Columbia, Canada. On June 19, 2014, the Company completed an initial public offering, and its class A common shares ("Common Shares") were listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "GXU". The Company transferred its listing to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on July 11, 2016, under the same trading symbol. On June 8, 2017, the Company's Common Shares were also listed for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol "GVXXF" and on October 26, 2021 the Company's listing on the OTC was upgraded to the OTCQX Best Market under the same trading symbol. GoviEx's head office and registered and records office is located at 999 Canada Place, Suite 606, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E1. Intercorporate Relationships The following chart describes the intercorporate relationships amongst GoviEx's subsidiaries, and the percentage of voting securities held by GoviEx, either directly or indirectly and the jurisdiction of incorporation, formation, continuation or organization of each subsidiary as at the date of this AIF: GoviEx Uranium Inc. Corporate Structure 100% GoviEx Uranium Inc. (British Columbia) 100% Rockgate Capital Corp. (British Columbia) 100% 100% 100% GoviEx Uranium Delta Exploration (Zambia) Limited 100% Mali SARL (Bermuda) (Mali) 100% Muchinga Energy Resources Limited (Zambia) GoviEx Uranium Zambia Limited (Zambia) Chirundu Joint GoviEx Niger Venture Zambia Holdings Ltd. Limited (BVI) (Zambia) 100% 80% GoviEx Niger SA Compagnie Minière (Niger) Madaouela SA 7 (Niger)