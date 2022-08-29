GoviEx Uranium : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022
08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of
GoviEx Uranium Inc.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022
(Stated in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
Notice to Reader
The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of GoviEx Uranium Inc. have been prepared by and are the responsibility of GoviEx's management. The independent auditor of GoviEx has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
GoviEx Uranium Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
Notes
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
6,778
$
9,588
Amounts receivable
26
20
Loan receivable
5
-
550
Marketable securities
3
16
35
Prepaid expenses and deposit
29
23
6,849
10,216
Non-current assets
Long-term deposit
9(b)
173
173
Plant and equipment
300
104
Mineral properties
4
69,591
69,591
70,064
69,868
Total assets
$
76,913
$
80,084
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
967
$
769
Area tax payable
4 (a)
5,812
6,327
6,779
7,096
Equity
Share capital
270,231
265,399
Contributed surplus
20,936
20,890
Deficit
(231,455)
(224,377)
Equity attributable to GoviEx Uranium Inc.
59,712
61,912
Non-controlling interest
4 (a)
10,422
11,076
70,134
72,988
Total liabilities and equity
$
76,913
$
80,084
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Nature of Operations and Going Concern (note 1)
Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board of Directors on August 26, 2022.
/s/ "Benoit La Salle"
/s/ "Christopher Wallace "
Director
Director
GoviEx Uranium Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
Area tax
4(a)
$
-
$
-
$
(2,130)
$
(2,252)
Exploration and evaluation
7
(2,735)
(1,833)
(4,595)
(2,717)
General and administration
8
(742)
(619)
(1,414)
(1,020)
(3,477)
(2,452)
(8,139)
(5,989)
Other income (expenses)
Change in fair value of marketable securities
3
(23)
5
(19)
(40)
Depreciation
(18)
(5)
(35)
(9)
Foreign exchange gain
108
27
295
365
Recovery of loan receivable
5
499
-
499
-
Interest and other
10
16
16
30
Share-based compensation
(179)
(129)
(349)
(266)
397
(86)
407
80
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(3,080)
(2,538)
(7,732)
(5,909)
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:
GoviEx Uranium Inc.
(2,985)
(2,348)
(7,078)
(5,264)
Non-controlling interest
4(a)
(95)
(190)
(654)
(645)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(3,080)
(2,538)
(7,732)
(5,909)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
591,558,950
534,785,552
584,165,331
521,990,112
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
GoviEx Uranium Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars except for shares)
Equity
Non-
Number of
Share
Contributed
Attributable
Controlling
Shares
Capital
Surplus
Deficit
to GoviEx
Interest
Total Equity
Balance, December 31, 2020
475,799,982
$
248,321
$
20,693
$
(213,900)
$
55,114
$
12,197
$
67,311
Shares issued for cash, net of share issue costs
32,000,000
5,918
-
-
5,918
-
5,918
Shares issued for warrants exercised
21,250,000
3,462
-
-
3,462
-
3,462
Shares issued for options exercised
9,198,658
1,438
(553)
-
885
-
885
Share-based compensation
-
-
266
-
266
-
266
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(5,264)
(5,264)
(645)
(5,909)
Balance, June 30, 2021
538,248,640
$
259,139
$
20,406
$
(219,164)
$
60,381
$
11,552
$
71,933
Balance, December 31, 2021
576,136,015
$
265,399
$
20,890
$
(224,377)
$
61,912
$
11,076
$
72,988
Shares issued for warrants exercised
13,991,269
3,932
-
-
3,932
-
3,932
Shares issued for options exercised
2,454,500
900
(303)
597
-
597
Share-based compensation
-
-
349
-
349
-
349
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(7,078)
(7,078)
(654)
(7,732)
Balance, June 30, 2022
592,581,784
$
270,231
$
20,936
$
(231,455)
$
59,712
$
10,422
$
70,134
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
