GoviEx Uranium : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of GoviEx Uranium Inc. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (Stated in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Notice to Reader The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of GoviEx Uranium Inc. have been prepared by and are the responsibility of GoviEx's management. The independent auditor of GoviEx has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. P a g e | 2

GoviEx Uranium Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30, December 31, Notes 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash $ 6,778 $ 9,588 Amounts receivable 26 20 Loan receivable 5 - 550 Marketable securities 3 16 35 Prepaid expenses and deposit 29 23 6,849 10,216 Non-current assets Long-term deposit 9(b) 173 173 Plant and equipment 300 104 Mineral properties 4 69,591 69,591 70,064 69,868 Total assets $ 76,913 $ 80,084 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 967 $ 769 Area tax payable 4 (a) 5,812 6,327 6,779 7,096 Equity Share capital 270,231 265,399 Contributed surplus 20,936 20,890 Deficit (231,455) (224,377) Equity attributable to GoviEx Uranium Inc. 59,712 61,912 Non-controlling interest 4 (a) 10,422 11,076 70,134 72,988 Total liabilities and equity $ 76,913 $ 80,084 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Nature of Operations and Going Concern (note 1) Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board of Directors on August 26, 2022. /s/ "Benoit La Salle" /s/ "Christopher Wallace " Director Director Page | 3

GoviEx Uranium Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Notes 2022 2021 2022 2021 Expenses Area tax 4(a) $ - $ - $ (2,130) $ (2,252) Exploration and evaluation 7 (2,735) (1,833) (4,595) (2,717) General and administration 8 (742) (619) (1,414) (1,020) (3,477) (2,452) (8,139) (5,989) Other income (expenses) Change in fair value of marketable securities 3 (23) 5 (19) (40) Depreciation (18) (5) (35) (9) Foreign exchange gain 108 27 295 365 Recovery of loan receivable 5 499 - 499 - Interest and other 10 16 16 30 Share-based compensation (179) (129) (349) (266) 397 (86) 407 80 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (3,080) (2,538) (7,732) (5,909) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: GoviEx Uranium Inc. (2,985) (2,348) (7,078) (5,264) Non-controlling interest 4(a) (95) (190) (654) (645) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period (3,080) (2,538) (7,732) (5,909) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.00) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 591,558,950 534,785,552 584,165,331 521,990,112 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Page | 4