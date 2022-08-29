GoviEx Uranium : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022

Log in
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of

GoviEx Uranium Inc.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022

(Stated in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Notice to Reader

The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of GoviEx Uranium Inc. have been prepared by and are the responsibility of GoviEx's management. The independent auditor of GoviEx has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

P a g e | 2

GoviEx Uranium Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash

$

6,778

$

9,588

Amounts receivable

26

20

Loan receivable

5

-

550

Marketable securities

3

16

35

Prepaid expenses and deposit

29

23

6,849

10,216

Non-current assets

Long-term deposit

9(b)

173

173

Plant and equipment

300

104

Mineral properties

4

69,591

69,591

70,064

69,868

Total assets

$

76,913

$

80,084

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

967

$

769

Area tax payable

4 (a)

5,812

6,327

6,779

7,096

Equity

Share capital

270,231

265,399

Contributed surplus

20,936

20,890

Deficit

(231,455)

(224,377)

Equity attributable to GoviEx Uranium Inc.

59,712

61,912

Non-controlling interest

4 (a)

10,422

11,076

70,134

72,988

Total liabilities and equity

$

76,913

$

80,084

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Nature of Operations and Going Concern (note 1)

Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board of Directors on August 26, 2022.

/s/ "Benoit La Salle"

/s/ "Christopher Wallace "

Director

Director

Page | 3

GoviEx Uranium Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Area tax

4(a)

$

-

$

-

$

(2,130)

$

(2,252)

Exploration and evaluation

7

(2,735)

(1,833)

(4,595)

(2,717)

General and administration

8

(742)

(619)

(1,414)

(1,020)

(3,477)

(2,452)

(8,139)

(5,989)

Other income (expenses)

Change in fair value of marketable securities

3

(23)

5

(19)

(40)

Depreciation

(18)

(5)

(35)

(9)

Foreign exchange gain

108

27

295

365

Recovery of loan receivable

5

499

-

499

-

Interest and other

10

16

16

30

Share-based compensation

(179)

(129)

(349)

(266)

397

(86)

407

80

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(3,080)

(2,538)

(7,732)

(5,909)

Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:

GoviEx Uranium Inc.

(2,985)

(2,348)

(7,078)

(5,264)

Non-controlling interest

4(a)

(95)

(190)

(654)

(645)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(3,080)

(2,538)

(7,732)

(5,909)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

591,558,950

534,785,552

584,165,331

521,990,112

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page | 4

GoviEx Uranium Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars except for shares)

Equity

Non-

Number of

Share

Contributed

Attributable

Controlling

Shares

Capital

Surplus

Deficit

to GoviEx

Interest

Total Equity

Balance, December 31, 2020

475,799,982

$

248,321

$

20,693

$

(213,900)

$

55,114

$

12,197

$

67,311

Shares issued for cash, net of share issue costs

32,000,000

5,918

-

-

5,918

-

5,918

Shares issued for warrants exercised

21,250,000

3,462

-

-

3,462

-

3,462

Shares issued for options exercised

9,198,658

1,438

(553)

-

885

-

885

Share-based compensation

-

-

266

-

266

-

266

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(5,264)

(5,264)

(645)

(5,909)

Balance, June 30, 2021

538,248,640

$

259,139

$

20,406

$

(219,164)

$

60,381

$

11,552

$

71,933

Balance, December 31, 2021

576,136,015

$

265,399

$

20,890

$

(224,377)

$

61,912

$

11,076

$

72,988

Shares issued for warrants exercised

13,991,269

3,932

-

-

3,932

-

3,932

Shares issued for options exercised

2,454,500

900

(303)

597

-

597

Share-based compensation

-

-

349

-

349

-

349

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(7,078)

(7,078)

(654)

(7,732)

Balance, June 30, 2022

592,581,784

$

270,231

$

20,936

$

(231,455)

$

59,712

$

10,422

$

70,134

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GoviEx Uranium Inc. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
