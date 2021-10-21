Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  GoviEx Uranium Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GXU   CA3837981057

GOVIEX URANIUM INC.

(GXU)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

GoviEx Uranium : EXISTING LARGE SHAREHOLDER INCREASES POSITION IN GOVIEX IN TRANSACTION WORTH UP TO CAD41.6 MILLION

10/21/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
October 21, 2021

EXISTING LARGE SHAREHOLDER INCREASES POSITION IN GOVIEX

IN TRANSACTION WORTH UP TO CAD41.6 MILLION

VANCOUVER, CANADA - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (the "Company" or "GoviEx") (TSX-V: GXU;

OTCQB: GVXXF), today announced that Denison Mines Corp ("Denison") has entered into a private agreement to sell 32,500,000 common shares of the 65,144,021 common shares it holds in GoviEx at an attributed value of CAD 0.48 and warrants to acquire an additional 32,500,000 common shares of Goviex held by Denison at an exercise price of CAD 0.80 per share for a term of 18 months. The purchaser of the single block is already a large existing institutional shareholder of GoviEx. Following this single transaction, Denison will own approximately 6% of GoviEx's current issued share capital.

David Cates, the CEO of Denison, will remain on the Board of GoviEx following the completion of this transaction.

Govind Friedland, GoviEx's Executive Chairman, said:

"This transaction announced today between two existing GoviEx shareholders demonstrates strong institutional demand and continued interest in the uranium sector and in GoviEx's equity. The second part of the transaction entitles the purchasing party to warrants exercisable at CAD 0.80, which is a positive sign of confidence in our management team and in the strength of our pipeline of uranium assets."

Denison's shareholding in GoviEx originated as part of a strategic transaction in 2016, in which GoviEx acquired Denison's wholly owned subsidiary, Rockgate Capital Corp., which held all of Denison's Africa-based uranium interests in exchange for 56,050,450 shares of GoviEx and 22,420,180 common share purchase warrants.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx(TSX-V: GXU; OTCQB: GVXXF), is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-elementFalea Project in Mali.

Contact Information

Isabel Vilela

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel: +1-604-681-5529

Email: info@goviex.com

Web: www.goviex.com

Cautionary Note to United States Persons: The disclosure contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of GoviEx Uranium Inc.

Disclaimer

GoviEx Uranium Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 19:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
