GOVIEX URANIUM INC.

GOVIEX URANIUM INC.

(GXU)
  Report
02/26 03:57:54 pm
0.285 CAD   +1.79%
GoviEx Uranium: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - GoviEx Uranium (TSXV:GXU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer will be presenting on March 3rd at 9:40 am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

GoviEx Uranium
Daniel Major
+44 7872 588517
danielm@goviex.com
https://goviex.com/


