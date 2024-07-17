GOVIEX URANIUM - ON COURSE TO BECOMING AN AFRICAN PRODUCER
GoviEx Niger Update
- On 4 July, the Government of the Republic of Niger withdrew GoviEx's rights over the perimeter of the Madaouela mining permit.
- GoviEx's opinion is this decision does not follow the withdrawal procedure prescribed under the applicable mining code.
- We have formally written to the Ministry to contest their decision and to initially seek an amicable solution as per Niger's Mining Convention.
- GoviEx reserves the right to challenge the decision to withdraw the mining rights before the competent national or international jurisdictions.
- GoviEx will keep the market updated on any material developments regarding Madaouela, however timelines when dealing with Governments can be lengthy.
- The current situation represents a unique opportunity to concentrate our efforts on Muntanga, which has great potential and is poised to become a cornerstone of our company.
A Growing Africa-Focused Uranium Company
- Focused on mine development based on our three mine permits
- Muntanga Project (Zambia)
- Feasibility and ESIA to be completed in H2
- Simple open pit / heap leach operation
- Strong Uranium Sector with higher uranium prices plus focus on diversification, security of supply and clean energy
- Zambia benefits
- Mining country, historically a major copper producer and now focused on diversification
- Longest democratic government in Africa, since 1964
- Exploration potential in GoviEx properties and potential with the Karoo Sandstones
On track to becoming a producer
Muntanga, Zambia: a great asset near development
• Mine permitted - A process that can take decades in many jurisdictions
• Advantageous location ~200 km south of Lusaka, north of Lake Kariba
• Good Infrastructure: road access ground water and available grid power (~60 km away)
• Additional exploration potential: Three contiguous Mining Permits, and two prospecting licenses, for a total strike length of approximately 140 km
• On track to complete Feasibility Study and ESIA in 2024 with a goal to start uranium production within two years of securing financing
Geological Setting
Location: The Karoo Supergroup: Extensive, Carboniferous to late Triassic terrestrial sedimentary strata which covers much of Southern Africa.
Formation: Resulted from the foreland basin created by Gondwanaland's compression, and later, rifting associated with its breakup.
Structures: Comprises three main sandstone formations in the Lower Karoo transitioning to the Upper Karoo formations (Escarpment Grit).
Strategic Overview
• Five main deposits; three Mining licenses
• Three exploration licenses
• Highly prospective, covering c.140 km on strike
• Operational project Centre at Muntanga/Dibbwi East
• Satellite deposits 10 km to
50 km from Muntanga
• Previous owners completed PFS studies in 2007
• Updating ESIA to IFC standards and to cover larger project with addition of Dibbwi East
2023 Mineral Resource Update at $70/lb U3O8
• Measured & Indicated resources nearly tripled, now representing 74% from 29% of total resources
• Total in-pit constrained resources increased 18%
• Grade improvement in all mineral categories
• Results fully support continued feasibility study
• Centralized operations with 81% of total resource originating from Muntanga and Dibbwi East
2024: Drilling Results
Figure1: Drillhole location Map for Dibbwi East deposit showing the updated mineralisation polygons within the RPEE pit shape used for the Q2 MRE report. New drill holes in red dots.
- 15,835m drilling program completed on Muntanga and Dibbwi East deposits in 2023
- Infill drilling designed to upgrade mineral resources from inferred into indicated
- Technical work on track to complete Feasibility Study and ESIA in 2024
2024: Drilling Results
Figure 2: Section 1 MRE Pit Shell showing mineral resources and 2022 Drilling
Figure 4: Section 2 MRE Pit Shell showing mineral resources and 2022 Drilling
Figure 3: Section 1 MRE Pit Shell showing mineralised zones based on 2023 Drilling
Figure 5: Section 2 MRE Pit Shell showing mineralised zones based on 2023 Drilling
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
