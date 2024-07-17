Geological Setting

Location: The Karoo Supergroup: Extensive, Carboniferous to late Triassic terrestrial sedimentary strata which covers much of Southern Africa.

Formation: Resulted from the foreland basin created by Gondwanaland's compression, and later, rifting associated with its breakup.

Structures: Comprises three main sandstone formations in the Lower Karoo transitioning to the Upper Karoo formations (Escarpment Grit).