Gowra Leasing & Finance Limited announced that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on December 23, 2023 approved the appointment Mr. Soma Dayanand as Additional Director categorize as Non- Executive & Non-Independent Director with effect from 23rd December, 2023 who shall be liable to retire by rotation. Mr. Soma Dayanand (DOB - 30th September, 1946) Mr. Soma Dayanand is a Graduate in Electric Engineering. He has vast experience and knowledge in various fields including Banking industry, he was on the Board of ING Vysya Bank Limited for 14 years and been director of many other companies.