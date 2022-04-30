GP Bullhound Acquisition I : Annual financial and audit reports - Annual accounts. - EN

GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE

Société européenne

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD

FROM 28 APRIL 2021 (DATE OF REGISTRATION)

TO 31 DECEMBER 2021

Registered office: 9, rue de Bitbourg

L - 1273 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B254083

GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE Consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2021 Index to the consolidated financial statements Page(s) Independent auditor's report 1 - 3 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 4 Consolidated statement of financial position 5 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 6 Consolidated statement of cash flows 7 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 8 - 21

To the Shareholders of

GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE 9, rue de Bitbourg

L-1273 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 254.083

REPORT OF THE REVISEUR D'ENTREPRISES AGREE

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE (the

"Group") which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as of 31 December 2021, and the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the period from 28 April 2021 (date of registration) to 31 December 2021, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Group as of 31 December 2021, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the period from 28 April 2021 (date of registration) to 31 December 2021 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Law of 23 July 2016 on the audit profession ("Law of

23 July 2016") and with International Standards on Auditing ("ISAs") as adopted for Luxembourg by the "Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier" ("CSSF"). Our responsibilities under the Law of 23

July 2016 and ISAs as adopted for Luxembourg by the CSSF are further described in the « Responsibilities of the "Réviseur d'Entreprises Agréé" for the Audit of the Financial Statements »

section of our report. We are also independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants, including International Independence Standards, issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code) as adopted for Luxembourg by the CSSF together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements, and have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities under those ethical requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Mazars Luxembourg - Cabinet de révision agréé

1

Société Anonyme - RCS Luxembourg B 159962 - TVA intracommunautaire : LU24665334

Responsibilities of the Board of Directors for the Consolidated Financial Statements

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union and for such internal control as the Board of Directors of the Group determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Responsibilities of the "Réviseur d'Entreprises Agréé" for the Audit of the consolidated financial statements

The objectives of our audit are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue a report of the "Réviseur d'Entreprises Agréé" that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the Law of 23 July 2016 and with ISAs as adopted for Luxembourg by the CSSF will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with the Law dated 23 July 2016 and with ISAs as adopted for Luxembourg by the CSSF, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our report of the "Réviseur d'Entreprises Agréé" to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our report of the "Réviseur d'Entreprises Agréé". However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

Luxembourg, 21 January 2022

For Mazars Luxembourg, Cabinet de révision agréé

5, rue Guillaume J. Kroll

L-1882 Luxembourg

Fabien DELANTE

Réviseur d'entreprises agréé