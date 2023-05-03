Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE
  News
  Summary
    BHND   LU2434421173

GP BULLHOUND ACQUISITION I SE

(BHND)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:00:00 2023-04-21 am EDT
10.30 EUR   -.--%
03:41aGp Bullhound Acquisition I : GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE announces cancellation of extraordinary shareholders' meeting and intention to liquidate and redeem Public Shares
PU
03/31Gp Bullhound Acquisition I : General Meeting GP Bullhound - Convening Notice
PU
2022GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GP Bullhound Acquisition I : GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE announces cancellation of extraordinary shareholders' meeting and intention to liquidate and redeem Public Shares

05/03/2023 | 03:41am EDT
GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE
GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date02 may 2023 - 19:40
Statutory nameGP Bullhound Acquisition I SE
TitleGP Bullhound Acquisition I SE announces cancellation of extraordinary shareholders' meeting and intention to liquidate and redeem Public Shares

Attachments

Disclaimer

GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,24 M -0,27 M -0,27 M
Net Debt 2021 0,18 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 276 M 303 M 303 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart GP BULLHOUND ACQUISITION I SE
Duration : Period :
GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GP BULLHOUND ACQUISITION I SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nancy Cruickshank Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GP BULLHOUND ACQUISITION I SE3.52%303
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)14.78%65 703
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED13.02%25 835
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA7.29%12 556
LIFCO AB (PUBL)31.38%10 263
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-7.41%9 860
