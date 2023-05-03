GP Bullhound Acquisition I : GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE announces cancellation of extraordinary shareholders' meeting and intention to liquidate and redeem Public Shares

GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE
GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date02 may 2023 - 19:40
Statutory nameGP Bullhound Acquisition I SE
TitleGP Bullhound Acquisition I SE announces cancellation of extraordinary shareholders' meeting and intention to liquidate and redeem Public Shares
Date last update: 03 May 2023
Disclaimer
GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:40:04 UTC.