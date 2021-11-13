GP Investments : 3Q21 Results

4

GP Investments portfolio

Date of investment Investment vehicle November 2012 GPCP V Industry Asset liquidity Sporting goods retail Publicly traded

Grupo SBF (B3: SBFG3) is the holding company of: Centauro, Latin America's largest retailer of sporting goods; Fisia, Nike's Brazilian operation; and NWB, a sports content producer that owns sports-related YouTube channels including Desimpedidos and Acelerados.

3Q21 update

In 3Q21, Grupo SBF reported gross revenues of BRL 1.9 billion (+139.6% vs. 3Q19) and Adjusted Ebitda of BRL 251 million (+119.2% vs. 3Q19), which is a record for the company. Adjusted net income was BRL 109.8M (+208.4% vs. 3Q19), with a 7.4% margin (+1.6p.p. vs 3Q19).

Centauro: Gross revenues in 3Q21 were up 24% vs. 3Q19, with total SSS of 16.1%. Gross margin in 3Q21 was 50.2%, +0.8p.p higher than in 3Q19. Another positive highlight was the opening of 10 new stores, and renovation of one unit to the G5 model, totaling 47% in G5 area and 227,300 sq.m. in total selling area.

Fisia: Gross revenues in 3Q21 were 43.6% higher than in 2Q21, at BRL 1.0 billion. Of this total, DTC (direct-to-consumer) sales (which include stores and the digital platform) are already 36%.

Date of investment Investment vehicle June 2016 GPCP VI Industry Asset liquidity Commercial real estate Publicly traded

BR Properties (B3: BRPR3) is one of Brazil's leading commercial real estate investment companies. It operates in acquisition, rental, management, development, and sale of commercial real estate, primarily in the high-end segment, including offices and warehouses (both logistics and industrial) in Brazil's main metropolitan areas.

3Q21 update

BR Properties ('BRPR') reported 3Q21 net revenues of BRL 83.5 million, up 6% YoY (from 2Q20), and 3Q21 Ebitda of BRL 58.3 million (with Ebitda margin 70%).

The company's financial and physical vacancy rates at the end of the quarter were 29.6% and 30.8%, respectively. Excluding the 101,926 sq.m. acquired in the Parque da Cidade complex, these financial and physical vacancy rates would be 16.5% and 19.2%. Net debt at the end of the quarter was BRL 1.9 billion, with an average cost of CDI + 2.4%, resulting in a leverage ratio (Net Debt/Ebitda) of 8.1x, and interest coverage ratio of 2.4x.

New leases: During 3Q21 and in October, BR Properties signed new leases for 10,796 sq.m. of its GLA, bringing the total leased year-to-date to 98,694 sq.m.

Average rent: In 3Q21 the average rent/sq.m./month of the commercial property portfolio was up 7.7% in nominal terms the last twelve months. Compared to the previous quarter, the average rent increased 1.7%.

Share buyback: In 3Q21 the company completed its 2020 share buyback program, and subsequently cancelled the

17.3 million common shares remaining in treasury after completion of the program. Also in the quarter, the company approved a new share buyback program for up to 18 million common shares.