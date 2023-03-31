GP Investments : 4Q22 ITR

GP Investments, Ltd. Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022

Contents Independent auditors' report on the consolidated interim financial information 3 Management report 7 Consolidated balance sheet 14 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) 15 Consolidated statement of changes 17 Consolidated statement of cash flows - Indirect method 19 Notes to the consolidated interim financial information 21 3

Independent auditors report on the consolidated financial statements To the Board Directors and Shareholders of GP Investments, Ltd. São Paulo - SP Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of GP Investments Ltd. ("Company"), which comprise the statement of financial position as of December 31, 2022 and the related statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of GP Investments Ltd. as of December 31, 2022, consolidated financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the relevant ethical principles set forth in the Code of Professional Ethics for Accountants and the professional standards issued by Brazil's National Association of State Boards of Accountancy, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to support our opinion. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide an individual opinion on these matters. 3

Fair value of investments See Notes 6.9 and 10.4 of the financial statements Key audit matters As of December 31, 2022, the Company had direct and fund investments measured at fair value in the amount of USD 391,735 accounted for in the Equity Portfolio section. For direct investments, fair value was determined based on market valuation techniques prepared by the Company, which uses, among others, assumptions and data, such as growth rates, discount and inflation rates, perpetuity, cash flow projections, liquidity preference, net asset value ("NAV"), recent capital transactions and comparison with comparable sector multiples. For investments in Funds, fair value has been determined based on information provided by fund managers or vehicles, using the latest available NAV. Due to the relevance of the measurement of the fair value of the Company's investments and the high degree of judgment on the part of Management, as it depends on valuation techniques based on business assumptions and subjective evaluations and with a high degree of uncertainty, we consider this matter to be significant for our audit. How our audit addressed this matter Our audit procedures have included, but are not limited to: With the help of our corporate finance experts:

(i) evaluating the reasonableness of the methodology applied to measure the fair value of each investment (ii) checking for the consistency of the mathematical calculation (iii) understanding and analyzing the main valuation assumptions, such as growth rates, discount and inflation rates, perpetuity, used to estimate cash flows and comparison with industry multiples, when applicable;

(i) evaluating the reasonableness of the methodology applied to measure the fair value of each investment (ii) checking for the consistency of the mathematical calculation (iii) understanding and analyzing the main valuation assumptions, such as growth rates, discount and inflation rates, perpetuity, used to estimate cash flows and comparison with industry multiples, when applicable; We inspected recent capital transactions and analyzed the events between the transaction date and the measurement date that could have an impact on fair value;

We obtained the last consolidated financial statements available from the Invested Funds and we evaluated the significant issues that could have an impact on NAV;

We checked the consistency of the clauses with the preference liquidity of capital transaction agreements used to measure the fair value of investments; And

We also assessed whether disclosures made in the Company's consolidated financial statements consider all relevant information. During our audit we identified adjustments that, although material, affected the measurement and disclosure of the fair value of investments, which were recognized by the Company. Based to the evidence we obtained by applying the procedures described above, we considered the balances of those financial assets and their disclosures acceptable in the context of the consolidated financial statements taken as a whole for the year ended December 31, 2022 taken as a whole. 4