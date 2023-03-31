GP Investments : 4Q22 Results

March 31, 2023 - GP Investments, Ltd. ('GP') [B3: GPIV33], announces its results for 4Q22 and 2022.
GP posted a net loss of USD 128.9 million in 2022; Net Asset Value ('NAV') at the end of the period was USD 241.0 million. GP had a busy year in its portfolio, with several notable highlights, including:
Akad Seguros: In February, Spice PE announced the closing of a USD 35.0 million investment in Akad Seguro (formerly Argo Seguros Brasil), a Brazilian insurance company that offers customized solutions for various segments.
BR Properties:In the second quarter, BRPR announced a BRL 5.9 billion agreement with Brookfield to sell a significant portion of its portfolio. The successful conclusion of the transaction enabled the company to fully repay its debts and announce a capital reduction of BRL 2.42 per share. In January 2023, GP announced its intention to conduct a voluntary public offering (Tender Offer) aiming to acquire all the outstanding common shares in BR Properties.
Spice: GP announced a tender offer in June to acquire all outstanding shares of Spice Private Equity Ltd. for USD 16.25 per share. The transaction was successfully settled in September, enabling GP to increase its stake in the company to 98%.
G2D Results: G2D recorded a net loss of USD 50.0 million in 2022 and a net asset value (NAV) of USD 170.8 million at the end of the year. The loss was primarily driven by unrealized losses totaling USD 46.8 million. Furthermore, in November, G2D raised BRL 70 million through a primary contribution led by GP, for funding new investments.
GP Investments
3
About GP Investments
GP Investments is a leading private equity and alternative investments firm. Since its foundation in 1993, it has raised over USD 5 billion from investors worldwide, completed investments in more than 50 companies, and executed over 25 equity capital market transactions.
GP Investments has a consistent and disciplined investment strategy, targeting established companies that have the potential to grow and become more efficient and profitable by becoming leaders in their segments.
Since 2006, the Class A shares of GP Investments have traded in the form of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão), under the ticker GPIV33, and on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. GP Investments currently has offices in São Paulo, New York, London, and Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.gp-investments.com
GP Investments - Portfolio overview
GP Investments' Portfolio
G2D's Portfolio
Spice's Portfolio
GP Investments has a diversified portfolio of companies held directly or indirectly through affiliated vehicles, which are managed by GP and have significant influence on their investee companies. Each investment vehicle focuses on distinct strategies, mainly distinguished by company size, geography, and sectors.
Spice Private Equity Ltd.('Spice PE') is an investment company focused on global private equity investments and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SPCE). Since 2016, the Board of Directors has reorganized the company to drive operational efficiency and to provide shareholders with direct access to an attractive portfolio of private equity investments. GP Investments is the controlling shareholder of Spice PE.
At the end of 4Q22, Spice PE Net Asset Value was USD 148.0 million. Its NAV comprised: Cash & cash equivalents; direct investments (Akad Seguros, Food First, G2D Investments and Insole); and the legacy portfolio. Its balance sheet is debt-free. For more information, please visit www.spice-private-equity.com
GP Investments
4
In July 2020, GP Investments and Spice PE created G2D Investments, Ltd ('G2D'), a new investment vehicle focused on companies that have developed disruptive technologies.
G2D primarily targets minority investments in tech-enabled companies operating in large addressable markets, led by outstanding management teams, and with clear competitive advantages.
G2D was created with a geographically diversified portfolio and with platforms that allow it to pursue new investment opportunities in companies headquartered in Europe, the United States and Brazil. On December 31, 2022, G2D's Investment portfolio was comprised by disruptive brands in CPG through The Craftory; direct investments (Blu, CERC, 2TM Group, Quero Educação, and Digibee); and venture capital investments in Silicon Valley, through Expanding Capital. For more information, please visit https://ri.g2d- investments.com
GP Investments portfolio
Date of investment
Investment Vehicle
November 2012
GPCP V
Industry
Asset liquidity
Sporting goods retail
Publicly traded
Grupo SBF (B3: SBFG3) is the holding company of: Centauro, Latin America's largest retailer of sporting goods; Fisia, the Brazilian operation of Nike; and SBF Ventures, which includes NWB (Brazil's largest sports digital media platform), Onefan, X3M and FitDance.
Update
For 2022, Grupo SBF reported gross revenues of BRL 7.9 billion (up 22.9% from 2021), Adjusted EBITDA of BRL 727.8 million (up 2.6% from 2021), and Adjusted net profit of BRL 157.4 million.
Highlights for Grupo SBF in 4Q22 were: (i) a ramp-up in sales through online channels, which are now 32.5% of the group's total sales (up 4.5p.p. compared to 4Q21); (ii) opening of 9 Nike stores, 6 in the Nike Value format and 3 in the Nike Direct Inline model; and (iii) Black Friday sales through online channels 37% higher YoY.
Centauro: Gross revenues in 2022 were up 19.0% from 2021, with SSS up 17.4% and an adjusted gross margin of 47.9%. At year-end, Centauro had 233 stores, 239,000 sq.m of total sales area, and 113 G5 format stores, which accounted for 59% of the selling area.
Fisia (exclusive representative of Nike in Brazil) reported 2022 gross revenues of BRL 4.1 billion (up 26.6% from 2021). DTC (direct-to-consumer) sales (which include brick-and-mortar stores and the digital platform) were 52.6% of this total. The gross margin in 2022 was 40.6% (up 4.4 p.p. from 2021).
BR Properties (B3: BRPR3) is one of Brazil's leading commercial real estate investment companies. It operates in acquisition, rental, management, development, and sale of commercial real estate, primarily in the high-end segment, including offices and warehouses (both logistics and industrial) in Brazil's main metropolitan areas.
Highlights
BR Properties ("BRPR") reported net revenues of BRL 31.6 million in 4Q22, and BRL 297.5 million in full- year 2022, with FFO of BRL 51.4 million in the 4th quarter (FFO margin of 163%). BRPR also reported positive.
BR Properties' 4Q22 adjusted net financial result totaled BRL53.6 million. This positive financial result is explained by the amortization of 100% of the Company's debt issuances throughout 3Q22 and by the increase in financial income, due to the robust cash position related to the Portfolio Sale to Brookfield in July.
Voluntary Tender Offer
On January 13, 2023, through its subsidiary GPIC, LLC ('the Offeror') and jointly with THB JV S.à.r.l., GP notified BR Properties of the execution of a Voting and Other Covenants Agreement, in which GPIC undertook to conduct a Voluntary Public Offering ('the Tender Offer') for the acquisition of common shares in BR Properties, and THB JV S.à.r.l. undertook to cause GP Capital Partners VI, LP, in response to the Tender Offer, to sell its shares in BR Properties.
On the same date, GPCP VI sent a notice requesting an EGM of BR Properties to discuss (i) the exclusion of the poison pill provided for in Article 23 of the bylaws of BR Properties and (ii) the voluntary withdrawal of BR Properties from the Novo Mercado listing segment of B3, subject to BR Properties making a public offering for cancellation of its listing under Article 44 of the Novo Mercado Regulations. This withdrawal would be conditional on the success of the Tender Offer. These items were approved by the shareholders of BR Properties in an EGM on February 17, 2023.
2TM Group, the parent company of MB, democratizes investments in alternative assets, offering new solutions for companies and end-consumers.
Update
Magalu and MB have partnered up to provide services for cryptocurrency transactions along with a debit card that enables customers to make purchases using their crypto balances. This will enable Magalu's nearly 37 million customers to carry out crypto transactions on its "SuperApp", while MB customers can use their assets to make purchases via a free card.
GP Investments Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 03:18:10 UTC.