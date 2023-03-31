GP Investments : 4Q22 Results

3

About GP Investments

GP Investments is a leading private equity and alternative investments firm. Since its foundation in 1993, it has raised over USD 5 billion from investors worldwide, completed investments in more than 50 companies, and executed over 25 equity capital market transactions.

GP Investments has a consistent and disciplined investment strategy, targeting established companies that have the potential to grow and become more efficient and profitable by becoming leaders in their segments.

Since 2006, the Class A shares of GP Investments have traded in the form of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão), under the ticker GPIV33, and on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. GP Investments currently has offices in São Paulo, New York, London, and Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.gp-investments.com

GP Investments - Portfolio overview

GP Investments' Portfolio G2D's Portfolio

Spice's Portfolio

GP Investments has a diversified portfolio of companies held directly or indirectly through affiliated vehicles, which are managed by GP and have significant influence on their investee companies. Each investment vehicle focuses on distinct strategies, mainly distinguished by company size, geography, and sectors.

Spice Private Equity Ltd. ('Spice PE') is an investment company focused on global private equity investments and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SPCE). Since 2016, the Board of Directors has reorganized the company to drive operational efficiency and to provide shareholders with direct access to an attractive portfolio of private equity investments. GP Investments is the controlling shareholder of Spice PE.

At the end of 4Q22, Spice PE Net Asset Value was USD 148.0 million. Its NAV comprised: Cash & cash equivalents; direct investments (Akad Seguros, Food First, G2D Investments and Insole); and the legacy portfolio. Its balance sheet is debt-free. For more information, please visit www.spice-private-equity.com