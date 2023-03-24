GP Investments : AGE - Edital de Convocação

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the holders of Class A Shares (including those evidenced by Brazilian

Depositary Receipts - BDRs) of GP Investments, Ltd. (the "Company") that a Special General Meeting of the holders of Class A Shares of the Company ("SGM") will be held on 28 April 2023 at 10:00 am, Bermuda time, for the following purposes:

AGENDA

1. To appoint a chairman for the SGM;

2. Confirmation of Notice; and

3. To consider and, if thought fit, approve the election of the Independent Members of the Board of Directors of the Company nominated by the Company's Nomination and Compensation Committee for election as a member to the Board of Directors of the Company and to certain committees of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Dated: 24 March 2023.

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano

Chief Executive Officer

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

Ficam convocados os acionistas detentores das Ações Classe A (incluídas aquelas evidenciadas por certificado de depósito de ações - BDRs) da GP Investments, Ltd. (a "Companhia") para comparecerem à Assembleia Geral Extraordinária ("AGE") que será realizada em 28 de abril de 2023, às 10:00 am, horário de Bermuda, para deliberar as seguintes matérias:

ORDEM DO DIA

1. Nomear o presidente da AGE;

2. Confirmar o aviso de convocação; e

3. Apreciar e, se julgado conveniente, aprovar a eleição de Membro Independente do Conselho de Administração da Companhia nomeado pelo Comitê de Nomeação e Remuneração para ocupar o cargo de membro do Conselho de Administração da Companhia e de certos comitês do Conselho de Administração da Companhia.

Data: 24 de março de 2023.

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano

Chief Executive Officer