GP Investments : Comunicado ao Mercado - Resgate Parcial dos Títulos Perpétuos
April 23, 2024 at 06:22 pm EDT
GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
GP Investments, Ltd., com sede na 16 Burnaby Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermudas ("Companhia"), cujas ações Classe A são negociadas na B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão na forma de Brazilian Depositary Receipts - BDRs (B3: GPIV33), informa que foi concluído nesta data o resgate parcial de US$10.000.000,00 (dez milhões de dólares) de títulos perpétuos emitidos pela Companhia ("Perpetual Bonds").
Após a conclusão desse resgate, o montante remanescente de Perpetual Bonds emitidos pela Companhia é de US$30.000.000,00 (trinta milhões de dólares).
23 de abril de 2024
Rodrigo Boscolo
CFO e Diretor de Relações com Investidores
GP Investments, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based private equity and alternative investment company. The Companyâs operations comprise private equity, real estate and direct investment activities, including the management of limited partnerships. Its segments include private equity and real estate. In the private equity business, it invests to acquire control or joint control with the original owners with the objective of lead the invested company. In real estate business, it invests primarily at the asset level, directly in projects in the residential, office and retail segments. Its investment portfolio includes Spice Private Equity Ltd., Grupo SBF, BR Properties, and 2TM Group. It invests in approximately 15 sectors, such as industry, health services, mobile resource management, retail, logistics, real estate/shopping malls, Internet and technology, hotel, telecommunication, utilities, education, entertainment/restaurants, consumer goods, human resources (HR) services, and oil and gas.