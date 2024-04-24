GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

GP Investments, Ltd., com sede na 16 Burnaby Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermudas ("Companhia"), cujas ações Classe A são negociadas na B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão na forma de Brazilian Depositary Receipts - BDRs (B3: GPIV33), informa que foi concluído nesta data o resgate parcial de US$10.000.000,00 (dez milhões de dólares) de títulos perpétuos emitidos pela Companhia ("Perpetual Bonds").

Após a conclusão desse resgate, o montante remanescente de Perpetual Bonds emitidos pela Companhia é de US$30.000.000,00 (trinta milhões de dólares).

23 de abril de 2024

Rodrigo Boscolo

CFO e Diretor de Relações com Investidores

