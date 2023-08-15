GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ("BOARD") OF GP INVESTMENTS, LTD. (THE

"COMPANY" OR "GP"), VIA CONFERENCE CALL, ON AUGUST 11, 2023, AT 11 A.M (BRT).

Attending Directors:

Fersen Lamas Lambranho (Chairman)

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano

Danilo Gamboa

Alfred Merton Vinton

Christopher Wright

1. Chairman and Secretary

Fersen Lamas Lambranho was elected to chair the meeting and Christopher Wright agreed to act as secretary to the meeting.

2. Confirmation of Notice and Quorum

The Chairman confirmed that notice of the meeting had been given to all Directors and their alternates and that a quorum was present.

3. Approval of Interim Financial Information Statements

WHEREAS it is proposed that the Board approve and ratify the Company´s interim financial information statements for the quarter ended on 30 June 2023, prepared in accordance with the IFRS principles;

RESOLVED THAT, upon the recommendation of the Audit and Compliance Committee, the interim financial information statements of the Company for the quarter ended on 30 June 2023 prepared in accordance with the IFRS principles be and are hereby approved by the Board.

4. General Authorizations

RESOLVED THAT any two directors or officers of the Company, acting jointly, be, and hereby are, authorized to do and perform, or cause to be done or performed, all such acts, deeds and things and to make, execute (under the common seal of the Company if appropriate) and deliver, or cause to be made, executed and delivered, all such agreements, undertakings, documents, instruments or certificates in the name of and on behalf of the Company or otherwise as each of the directors and officers may deem necessary or appropriate to effectuate or carry out fully the

3