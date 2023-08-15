GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.
ATA DA REUNIÃO DO CONSELHO DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO DA GP INVESTMENTS, LTD. ("COMPANHIA" OU "GP"), VIA CONFERÊNCIA TELEFÔNICA, EM 11 DE AGOSTO DE 2023, ÀS 11H (HORÁRIO DE BRASÍLIA).
Conselheiros Presentes:
Fersen Lamas Lambranho (Presidente)
Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano
Danilo Gamboa
Alfred Merton Vinton
Christopher Wright
1. Presidente e Secretário
Fersen Lamas Lambranho assumiu a presidência e Christopher Wright concordou em atuar como secretário da reunião.
2. Confirmação de Convocação e Quórum de Instalação
O Presidente confirmou que o aviso de convocação havia sido entregue a todos os Conselheiros e seus suplentes e que havia quórum de instalação.
3. Aprovação das Demonstrações Financeiras Trimestrais
CONSIDERANDO a recomendação de que o Conselho de Administração aprove e ratifique as demonstrações financeiras da Companhia, referentes ao trimestre findo em 30 de junho de 2023, elaboradas em conformidade com os princípios do IFRS;
FICA DELIBERADO QUE, conforme a recomendação do Comitê de Auditoria e Compliance, as demonstrações financeiras da Companhia referentes ao trimestre findo em 30 de junho de 2023, elaborados em conformidade com os princípios do IFRS, sejam, como de fato por este ato estão, aprovadas pelo Conselho de Administração.
4. Demais Autorizações
FICA DELIBERADO QUE quaisquer dois conselheiros ou diretores da Companhia, agindo em conjunto, sejam, como de fato por este ato estão, autorizados a praticar e realizar, ou fazer com que sejam praticados ou realizados, todos os atos, feitos e coisas bem como a elaborar, celebrar (sob o selo comum da Companhia, quando adequado) e entregar, ou fazer com que sejam elaborados, celebrados e entregues, todos os contratos, compromissos, documentos, instrumentos ou certidões, em nome e por conta da Companhia ou de outra forma, conforme os conselheiros e os diretores em questão venham a julgar necessário ou conveniente a fim de efetivar ou levar a cabo
plenamente o propósito e intuito das deliberações precedentes; e
FICA DELIBERADO, AINDA, QUE todos e quaisquer contratos, instrumentos e demais documentos, sejam quais forem, bem como todos e quaisquer atos, no presente ou no futuro celebrados, entregues e/ou praticados por qualquer conselheiro ou diretor em nome da Companhia no tocante ao objeto das deliberações aqui contidas sejam, como de fato por este ato estão, aprovados, ratificados e confirmados em todos os aspectos como atos e feitos da Companhia.
5. Encerramento
Não havendo mais questões levantadas pelo Conselho, a reunião foi encerrada às 13:00, aproximadamente (horário de Brasília).
Fersen Lamas Lambranho
Christopher Wright
Presidente
Secretário
GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.
MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ("BOARD") OF GP INVESTMENTS, LTD. (THE
"COMPANY" OR "GP"), VIA CONFERENCE CALL, ON AUGUST 11, 2023, AT 11 A.M (BRT).
Attending Directors:
Fersen Lamas Lambranho (Chairman)
Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano
Danilo Gamboa
Alfred Merton Vinton
Christopher Wright
1. Chairman and Secretary
Fersen Lamas Lambranho was elected to chair the meeting and Christopher Wright agreed to act as secretary to the meeting.
2. Confirmation of Notice and Quorum
The Chairman confirmed that notice of the meeting had been given to all Directors and their alternates and that a quorum was present.
3. Approval of Interim Financial Information Statements
WHEREAS it is proposed that the Board approve and ratify the Company´s interim financial information statements for the quarter ended on 30 June 2023, prepared in accordance with the IFRS principles;
RESOLVED THAT, upon the recommendation of the Audit and Compliance Committee, the interim financial information statements of the Company for the quarter ended on 30 June 2023 prepared in accordance with the IFRS principles be and are hereby approved by the Board.
4. General Authorizations
RESOLVED THAT any two directors or officers of the Company, acting jointly, be, and hereby are, authorized to do and perform, or cause to be done or performed, all such acts, deeds and things and to make, execute (under the common seal of the Company if appropriate) and deliver, or cause to be made, executed and delivered, all such agreements, undertakings, documents, instruments or certificates in the name of and on behalf of the Company or otherwise as each of the directors and officers may deem necessary or appropriate to effectuate or carry out fully the
purpose and intent of the foregoing resolutions; and
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT any and all agreements, instruments and other documents whatsoever, and any and all actions whatsoever, heretofore or hereafter executed, delivered and/or taken by any director or officer of the Company on behalf of the Company in connection with the subject matter of these resolutions be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed in all respects as the acts and deeds of the Company.
5. Close of the Meeting
As the Directors did not raise any further issues and there being no remaining business, the meeting was then concluded at approximately 1 P.M. (BRT).
Fersen Lamas Lambranho
Christopher Wright
Chairman
Secretary
