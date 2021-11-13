Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. GP Investments, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPIV33   BRGPIVBDR003

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

(GPIV33)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/12
6.06 BRL   -0.49%
03:00pGP INVESTMENTS : 3Q21 Results
PU
03:00pGP INVESTMENTS : Itr 3q21
PU
11/12GP INVESTMENTS : Conselho de Administração - Ata
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GP Investments : ITR 3Q21

11/13/2021 | 03:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GP Investments, Ltd.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as of and for the Nine-month Period Ended September 30, 2021 and Report on Review

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Dr. Chucri Zaidan Avenue, 1.240 ‐ 4th to 12th floors ‐ Golden Tower 04711‐130 ‐ São Paulo ‐ SP Brazil

Tel.: + 55 (11) 5186‐1000

Fax: + 55 (11) 5181‐2911

www.deloitte.com.br

REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of

GP Investments, Ltd.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of GP Investments, Ltd., which comprise the balance sheet as of September 30, 2021 and the related statements of income, comprehensive income and cash flows for the three and nine‐month periods then ended, and the changes in shareholders equity for the nine‐month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the international standard IAS 34 ‐ "Interim Financial Reporting", issued by "International Accounting Standards Board ‐ IASB". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with international standards on review of interim financial information (ISRE 2410 ‐ Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity). A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with standards on auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the consolidated interim financial statements

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements referred to above were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the international standard IAS 34 ‐ "Interim Financial Reporting", issued by "International Accounting Standards Board ‐ IASB".

São Paulo, November 12, 2021

DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU

Marcelo de Figueiredo Seixas

Auditores Independentes Ltda.

Engagement Partner

2021SP009751_VF2_Parecer - GP IFRS - EN - 3ºITR_.docx

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a more detailed description of DTTL and its member firms.

Deloitte provides audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk management, tax and relates services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries bringing world‐class capabilities, insights, and high‐quality service to address clients' most complex business challenges. To learn more about how Deloitte's approximately 286,200 professionals make an impact that matters, please connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

© 2021. For information, contact Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.

GP Investments, Ltd.

Consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 and report on review

GP Investments, Ltd.

Consolidated interim balance sheet as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

In thousands of US dollars

Septem ber 30,

Decem ber 31,

Septem ber 30,

Decem ber 31,

A ssets

N o t e

2021

2020

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

N o t e

2021

2020

Cu r r en t a ssets

Cu r r en t liabilities

Cash an d cash equ iv alen ts

5

1 08,1

2 8

4 1 ,9 4 5

A ccou n ts pay able

3 ,7 1 5

2 ,4 3 9

Fin a n cial in v estm en ts

6 (a)

1 00,6

2 4

9 3 ,1 6 4

Tax es pay able

9

02

84 6

Man a gem en t a n d per for m an ce fees

4 9

1 3

Pay r oll a ccr u als, bon u ses a n d r elated ch a r ges

4

,9

6 3

3 ,2 2 5

Defer r ed costs a n d pr epa id expen ses

5

2 7

7 6 9

Loa n s a n d fin a n cin gs

9

2 0,09

8

2 0,2 4 8

Receiv able on sale of in v estm en ts

1 1 ,82 9

A ccr u ed in terest on per petu al n otes

1

,3

9 4

1 ,3 9 5

Oth er assets - Cu r r en t

7 ,4

3 9

4 ,5 6 3

Oth er liabilities - Cu r r en t

2

,5 9 2

1 ,4 3 8

2 2 8,5

9 6

1 4 0,4 5 5

3 3

,6

6 5

2 9 ,5 9 2

Non -cu rr en t liabilities

Per petu al n otes

8

7 4

,9

9 7

7 2 ,5 2 6

Pr ov ision for con tin gen cies

1 0

3 2

,7 03

3 2 ,81 2

Non -cu rr en t assets

1 07

,7

00

1 05 ,3 3 7

In v estm en ts

Equ ity por tfolio

6 (b)

5 03 ,6 1 5

4 2 7 ,2 4 9

Sh a r eh older s' equ ity

Fin a n cial in v estm en ts a t fair v alu e th rou gh

Sh ar e capital

1 1

2

4 8

2 7 4

profit an d loss

6 (c)

6 ,3

3 3

6 ,2 4 2

Sh ar e pr em iu m

5 87

,6

2 0

6 03 ,6 87

Receiv ables fr om r elated par ties

1 6

8,9 01

1 5 ,1 9 9

A ccu m u lated losses

(1 9 4 ,07 9 )

(3 00,3 87 )

Fu n ds h eld in escr ow

7

2 ,83 0

3 ,1 1 3

A ccu m u lated oth er com pr eh en siv e loss

(2 7 ,4 4 9 )

(2 6 ,9 6 8)

Receiv ables fr om em ploy ees an d sh ar eh older s

5 ,6

4 6

6 ,2 1 6

BDRs acqu ir ed by w h olly -ow n ed su bsidiar y

Fu r n itu r e an d equ ipm en t

5 9 2

5 9 7

Tr easu r y Sh ar es

(4 ,9 2 3 )

(5 ,04 3 )

Oth er a ssets - Non -cu r r en t

5

83

6 3 1

A ttribu table to sh ar eh older s

3 6 1 ,4 1 7

2 7 1 ,5 6 3

Non -con tr ollin g in ter est

2 5 4 ,3 1 3

1 9 3 ,2 1 0

5 2 8,5

00

4 5 9 ,2 4 7

6 1 5

,7

3 0

4 6 4 ,7 7 3

Total assets

7 5 7 ,09 5

5 9 9 ,7 02

7 5 7

,09 5

5 9 9 ,7 02

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

2 of 31

GP Investments, Ltd.

Consolidated interim statement of income for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Nine month period

Three month period

September

September

30,

30,

Revenues

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Unrealized gain (loss) with equity portfolio

6 (b)

103,856

(218,642)

35,740

(65,370)

Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposal

of equity portfolio

6 (b)

138,151

(4,880)

139,337

-

Realized gain (loss) - private equity, net

(87,297)

(25,900)

(113,047)

(126)

Management fees

2,829

3,918

999

942

Dividends

835

117

67

-

Performance fees

256

-

256

-

Other

-

137

-

-

Total revenues

158,630

(245,250)

63,352

(64,554)

Expenses

13

General and administrative

(9,779)

(11,092)

(2,868)

(4,144)

Contingencies

(512)

(603)

(21)

(177)

Bonuses and carried on unrealized gain

-

5,779

-

-

Bonuses and carried on realized gain

(5,224)

(1,315)

(4,227)

(225)

Total expenses

(15,515)

(7,231)

(7,116)

(4,546)

Financial income

1,840

3,307

(1,331)

714

Financial expenses

(8,174)

(19,348)

(2,634)

(3,903)

Financial income (expenses), net

(6,334)

(16,041)

(3,965)

(3,189)

Net income (loss) before taxes

136,781

(268,522)

52,271

(72,289)

Income taxes

14

(418)

(229)

(379)

(15)

Net income (loss) for the period

136,363

(268,751)

51,892

(72,304)

Attributable to

Shareholders of GP Investments, Ltd.

106,308

(125,642)

63,293

(36,280)

Non-controlling interest

30,055

(143,109)

(11,401)

(36,024)

136,363

(268,751)

51,892

(72,304)

Weighted average number of shares - basic

11

103,403,807

109,745,820

88,487,866

109,745,820

Profit (loss) per share attributable to GP Investments, Ltd. - basic in US$

1.03

(1.14)

0.72

(0.33)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

11

110,403,807

109,745,820

95,487,866

109,745,820

Profit (loss) per share attributable to GP Investments, Ltd. - diluted in

US$

0.96

(1.14)

0.66

(0.33)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

3 of 31

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GP Investments Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 19:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.
03:00pGP INVESTMENTS : 3Q21 Results
PU
03:00pGP INVESTMENTS : Itr 3q21
PU
11/12GP INVESTMENTS : Conselho de Administração - Ata
PU
10/29Reunião da Administração
PU
09/24GP INVESTMENTS : Reunião da Administração
PU
08/16GP INVESTMENTS : 2Q21 Results
PU
08/16Gp Investments, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
05/14Gp Investments, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/30GP INVESTMENTS : AGE - Ata
PU
04/01Gp Investments, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -164 M - -
Net income 2020 -91,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 122 M 122 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
GP Investments, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6,06 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Antônio Carlos Augusto R. Bonchristiano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Boscolo Co-MD, CFO & Head-Investor Relations Officer
Fersen Lamas Lambranho Chairman
Alfred Merton Vinton Independent Director
Danilo Gamboa Co-Managing Director & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.39.31%122
BLACKSTONE INC.120.65%102 192
KKR & CO. INC.94.57%46 087
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC10.56%23 428
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.87.47%21 442
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.41.98%18 020