GP Investments : ITR 3Q21

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as of and for the Nine-month Period Ended September 30, 2021 and Report on Review

REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of

GP Investments, Ltd.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of GP Investments, Ltd., which comprise the balance sheet as of September 30, 2021 and the related statements of income, comprehensive income and cash flows for the three and nine‐month periods then ended, and the changes in shareholders equity for the nine‐month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the international standard IAS 34 ‐ "Interim Financial Reporting", issued by "International Accounting Standards Board ‐ IASB". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with international standards on review of interim financial information (ISRE 2410 ‐ Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity). A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with standards on auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the consolidated interim financial statements

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements referred to above were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the international standard IAS 34 ‐ "Interim Financial Reporting", issued by "International Accounting Standards Board ‐ IASB".

São Paulo, November 12, 2021

DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU Marcelo de Figueiredo Seixas Auditores Independentes Ltda. Engagement Partner

