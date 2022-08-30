GP Investments : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Material Fact - Interin Result of Spice PE Tender Offer - EN

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

MATERIAL FACT

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD., a company headquartered at 16 Burnaby Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda ("GP"), whose Class A Shares are traded on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) in the form of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs), hereby announces that today it has published the provisional notice of the interim result of the public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Spice Private Equity Ltd. ("Spice") with a nominal value of CHF 10 each (each a "Spice Share", all together "Spice Shares") ("Offer").

On 14 July 2022, GP Swiss Ltd. ("Offeror"), a controlled company of GP published the offer prospectus ("Offer Prospectus") for the Offer. The offer price for each Spice Share is USD

16.25 net in cash (as further described in the Offer Prospectus). The Offer relates to a maximum of 1,303,196 Spice Shares, as further detailed in the Offer Prospectus. Terms not defined herein have the meaning assigned to them in the Offer Prospectus (https://gp-investments- transactions.com/)1.

As of the end of the Offer Period on 26 August 2022, and based on preliminary figures, the participation of the Offeror and the persons acting in concert with the Offeror amounts to 4,423,422 Spice Shares in aggregate, corresponding to 91.69% of the issued share capital and voting rights of Spice (participation rate). 791,907 Spice Shares were tendered into the Offer until the end of the Offer Period, corresponding to 60.77% of all Spice Shares to which the Offer relates (success rate). The Offeror and the persons acting in concert with the Offeror have, between 2 June 2022 and the end of the Offer Period, acquired a total of 110,155 Spice Shares on- or off-exchange.

The following overview summarizes the interim result based on preliminary figures: