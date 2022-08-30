GP Investments : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Material Fact - Interin Result of Spice PE Tender Offer - EN
08/30/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.
MATERIAL FACT
GP INVESTMENTS, LTD., a company headquartered at 16 Burnaby Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda ("GP"), whose Class A Shares are traded on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) in the form of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs), hereby announces that today it has published the provisional notice of the interim result of the public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Spice Private Equity Ltd. ("Spice") with a nominal value of CHF 10 each (each a "Spice Share", all together "Spice Shares") ("Offer").
On 14 July 2022, GP Swiss Ltd. ("Offeror"), a controlled company of GP published the offer prospectus ("Offer Prospectus") for the Offer. The offer price for each Spice Share is USD
16.25 net in cash (as further described in the Offer Prospectus). The Offer relates to a maximum of 1,303,196 Spice Shares, as further detailed in the Offer Prospectus. Terms not defined herein have the meaning assigned to them in the Offer Prospectus (https://gp-investments- transactions.com/)1.
As of the end of the Offer Period on 26 August 2022, and based on preliminary figures, the participation of the Offeror and the persons acting in concert with the Offeror amounts to 4,423,422 Spice Shares in aggregate, corresponding to 91.69% of the issued share capital and voting rights of Spice (participation rate). 791,907 Spice Shares were tendered into the Offer until the end of the Offer Period, corresponding to 60.77% of all Spice Shares to which the Offer relates (success rate). The Offeror and the persons acting in concert with the Offeror have, between 2 June 2022 and the end of the Offer Period, acquired a total of 110,155 Spice Shares on- or off-exchange.
The following overview summarizes the interim result based on preliminary figures:
Number of
In % of voting
In % of Spice Shares
rights/share capital
to which the Offer
Spice Shares
(participation rate )
relates (success rate )
Spice Shares tendered into the Offer
Spice Shares held by the Offeror and the persons acting in concert with the Offeror at the end of the Offer Period
791,907
16.41%
60.77%
3,631,51575.27%
Provisional
Interim
4,423,422
91.69%
Result
1 The Offer Prospectus may also be obtained free of charge from Helvetische Bank AG.
The interim result announced in this notice is preliminary. The definitive notice of the interim result is expected to be published on 1 September 2022.
Subject to confirmation of the preliminary numbers in the definitive notice of the interim result, the Offer Condition regarding the minimum acceptance rate under the Offer Prospectus has been satisfied. Accordingly, the Offeror hereby declares the Offer successful, subject to the Additional Offer Condition (No Injunction or Prohibition) according to the Offer Prospectus, which remains in effect.
The Additional Acceptance Period of ten (10) Trading Days for the subsequent acceptance of the Offer will commence on 2 September 2022 and end on 15 September 2022, 4:00 p.m. Swiss time, in accordance with the Offer Prospectus. Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the Offer Condition (No Injunction or Prohibition) pursuant to the Offer Prospectus, Settlement is expected to take place on 29 September 2022.
After the Settlement, the Offeror intends to request the cancellation of the outstanding publicly held Spice Shares, or to merge Spice with the Offeror or a Swiss company directly or indirectly controlled by, or under common control with, the Offeror, whereby the remaining public shareholders of Spice will receive a compensation, but no shares of the surviving company, if permitted by law. Furthermore, after the Settlement the Offeror intends, in compliance with the legal requirements applying to Spice, to have Spice apply with SIX Exchange Regulation for the delisting of the Spice Shares in accordance with the Listing Rules and for an exemption from certain disclosure and publicity obligations under the Listing Rules until the date of delisting of the Spice Shares.
The Offer is subject to the offer restrictions as set forth in the Offer Prospectus.
August 29th, 2022
Rodrigo Boscolo
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
