GP Investments, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based private equity and alternative investment company. The Companyâs operations comprise private equity, real estate and direct investment activities, including the management of limited partnerships. Its segments include private equity and real estate. In the private equity business, it invests to acquire control or joint control with the original owners with the objective of lead the invested company. In real estate business, it invests primarily at the asset level, directly in projects in the residential, office and retail segments. Its investment portfolio includes Spice Private Equity Ltd., Grupo SBF, BR Properties, and 2TM Group. It invests in approximately 15 sectors, such as industry, health services, mobile resource management, retail, logistics, real estate/shopping malls, Internet and technology, hotel, telecommunication, utilities, education, entertainment/restaurants, consumer goods, human resources (HR) services, and oil and gas.