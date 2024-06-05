GP Investments : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information Notice to the Market - Statement of Disposal of Relevant Equity
June 04, 2024 at 07:12 pm EDT
GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
GP Investments, Ltd., a company headquartered at 16 Burnaby Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda (LuxSe: GPINA) ("GP Investments" or "Company"), hereby announces that Conifer Management, LLC. ("Conifer"), in its capacity as investment manager, informed, through a notice sent to the Company, that it has disposed of Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs") representing Class A shares issued by the Company, such that Conifer now holds, in aggregate, 4,363,438 (four million three hundred sixty-three thousand four hundred thirty-eight) Class A shares, representing 4.95% of the Class A shares issued by the Company. The full correspondence is attached to this notice.
June 4th, 2024
Rodrigo Boscolo
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
