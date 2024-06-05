GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GP Investments, Ltd., a company headquartered at 16 Burnaby Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda (LuxSe: GPINA) ("GP Investments" or "Company"), hereby announces that Conifer Management, LLC. ("Conifer"), in its capacity as investment manager, informed, through a notice sent to the Company, that it has disposed of Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs") representing Class A shares issued by the Company, such that Conifer now holds, in aggregate, 4,363,438 (four million three hundred sixty-three thousand four hundred thirty-eight) Class A shares, representing 4.95% of the Class A shares issued by the Company. The full correspondence is attached to this notice.

June 4th, 2024

Rodrigo Boscolo

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

GP Investments Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 23:12:03 UTC.