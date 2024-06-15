GP Investments : Notice to the Market - Class A Shares Cancelation
June 14, 2024 at 06:34 pm EDT
Share
GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
GP Investments, Ltd., a company headquartered at 16 Burnaby Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda (LuxSE: GPINA) ("Company"), hereby informs that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved on February 22, 2024 the cancellation of 20,500,000 (twenty million and five hundred thousand) Class A shares of the Company held as treasury shares, pursuant to Section 42B(2) of the Bermuda Companies Act 1981. These shares have been acquired by the Company under the share buyback program approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on November 6, 2023, and June 7, 2024, respectively. As a result, the total number of shares issued by the Company is now 139,458,904, of which 67,734,887 are Class A shares (including those in the form of Brazilian Depositary Receipts, that are traded on the stock exchange managed by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão under the ticker GPIV33) and 71,724,017 are Class B shares.
June 14th, 2024
Rodrigo Boscolo
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
GP Investments Ltd. published this content on
14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
14 June 2024 22:33:05 UTC.
GP Investments, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based private equity and alternative investment company. The Companyâs operations comprise private equity, real estate and direct investment activities, including the management of limited partnerships. Its segments include private equity and real estate. In the private equity business, it invests to acquire control or joint control with the original owners with the objective of lead the invested company. In real estate business, it invests primarily at the asset level, directly in projects in the residential, office and retail segments. Its investment portfolio includes Spice Private Equity Ltd., Grupo SBF, BR Properties, and 2TM Group. It invests in approximately 15 sectors, such as industry, health services, mobile resource management, retail, logistics, real estate/shopping malls, Internet and technology, hotel, telecommunication, utilities, education, entertainment/restaurants, consumer goods, human resources (HR) services, and oil and gas.