GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GP Investments, Ltd., a company headquartered at 16 Burnaby Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda (LuxSE: GPINA) ("Company"), hereby informs that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved on February 22, 2024 the cancellation of 20,500,000 (twenty million and five hundred thousand) Class A shares of the Company held as treasury shares, pursuant to Section 42B(2) of the Bermuda Companies Act 1981. These shares have been acquired by the Company under the share buyback program approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on November 6, 2023, and June 7, 2024, respectively. As a result, the total number of shares issued by the Company is now 139,458,904, of which 67,734,887 are Class A shares (including those in the form of Brazilian Depositary Receipts, that are traded on the stock exchange managed by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão under the ticker GPIV33) and 71,724,017 are Class B shares.

June 14th, 2024

Rodrigo Boscolo

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer