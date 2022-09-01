Log in
    GPIV33   BRGPIVBDR003

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

(GPIV33)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
3.790 BRL   +0.26%
GP Investments : Notice to the Market - Definitive Interim Result of the Public Tender Offer of Spice Private Equity

09/01/2022
GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD., a company headquartered at 16 Burnaby Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda ("GP"), whose Class A Shares are traded on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) in the form of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs), complementing the Material Fact disclosed in August 29th, 2022, ("Material Fact - 08-29-2022"), hereby announces that it was published the definitive notice of the interim result of the public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Spice Private Equity Ltd. ("Spice") with a nominal value of CHF 10 each (each a "Spice Share", all together "Spice Shares") ("Offer") Terms not defined herein have the meaning assigned to them in the Offer Prospectus (https://gp-investments-transactions.com/)1.

As of the end of the Offer Period on 26 August 2022, the participation of the Offeror and the persons acting in concert with the Offeror amounts to 4,423,422 Spice Shares in aggregate, corresponding to 91.69% of the issued share capital and voting rights of Spice (participation rate). 791,907 Spice Shares were tendered into the Offer until the end of the Offer Period, corresponding to 60.77% of all Spice Shares to which the Offer relates (success rate). The Offeror and the persons acting in concert with the Offeror have, between 2 June 2022 and the end of the Offer Period, acquired a total of 110,155 Spice Shares on- or off-exchange.

The following overview summarizes the interim result based on preliminary figures:

Spice Shares tendered into the Offer

Spice Shares held by the Offeror and the persons acting in concert with the Offeror at the end of the Offer Period

Number of

In % of voting

In % of Spice Shares to

rights/share capital

which the Offer relates

Spice Shares

(participation rate )

(success rate )

791,907

16.41%

60.77%

3,631,51575.27%

Final Result

4,423,422

91.69%

The Offer Condition regarding the minimum acceptance rate under the Offer Prospectus has been satisfied. Accordingly, the Offeror hereby declares the Offer successful, subject to the Additional Offer Condition (No Injunction or Prohibition) according to the Offer Prospectus, which remains in effect.

As informed on the Material Fact- 08-29-2022, the Offer is subject to the offer restrictions as set forth in the Offer Prospectus.

September 1st, 2022

Rodrigo Boscolo

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

1 The Offer Prospectus may also be obtained free of charge from Helvetische Bank AG.

DISCLAIMER: NOT FOR REPUBLICATION OR RECOMMUNICATION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS OR TO U.S. PERSONS, OR IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Disclaimer

GP Investments Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 05:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
