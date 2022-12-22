Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. GP Investments, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPIV33   BRGPIVBDR003

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

(GPIV33)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:12 2022-12-22 pm EST
2.600 BRL   +1.56%
05:59pGp Investments : Notice to the Market - Investment in G2D's follow on
PU
05:59pGp Investments : Comunicado ao Mercado - Investimento em Oferta de Ações da G2D
PU
12/19Gp Investments : Reunião da Administração
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GP Investments : Notice to the Market - Investment in G2D's follow on

12/22/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GP Investments, Ltd., (B3: GPIV33) ("Company"), informs its shareholders and the market that, in the context of G2D Investments, Ltd.'s ("G2D") restricted efforts public offering, as previously disclosed in the Material Fact released by the Company on November 22, 2022, that the Company has subscribed to and acquired 9,775,518 Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs") issued by G2D, at the price per BDR of R$ 7.16, totaling an investment of R$ 70.0 million.

As a result, the Company now, directly or indirectly, holds 84,975,995 shares issued by G2D, of which 18,950,669 are BDRs representing Class A Shares and 66,025,326 are Class B Shares, altogether representing 73.9% of G2D's total capital.

December 22nd, 2022

Rodrigo Boscolo

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

GP Investments Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 22:59:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.
05:59pGp Investments : Notice to the Market - Investment in G2D's follow on
PU
05:59pGp Investments : Comunicado ao Mercado - Investimento em Oferta de Ações da G2D
PU
12/19Gp Investments : Reunião da Administração
PU
11/23Gp Investments : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Material Fact - G2D Investments..
PU
11/22Gp Investments : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Buyback Program and Class A Sha..
PU
11/22Gp Investments : Quarterly financial report
PU
11/22GP Investments, Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 20,000,000 shares.
CI
11/14Gp Investments : 3Q22 Results
PU
11/14Gp Investments : 3q22 itr
PU
11/14GP Investments, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 149 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net income 2021 102 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
Net cash 2021 58,1 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 198 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
GP Investments, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,52 $
Average target price 1,63 $
Spread / Average Target 214%
Managers and Directors
Antônio Carlos Augusto R. Bonchristiano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Boscolo CFO, Co-MD & Head-Investor Relations
Fersen Lamas Lambranho Chairman
Alfred Merton Vinton Independent Director
Danilo Gamboa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.-53.83%38
BLACKSTONE INC.-43.51%53 223
KKR & CO. INC.-36.04%41 032
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-10.89%36 935
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-14.96%18 133
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-19.65%13 443