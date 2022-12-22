GP Investments : Notice to the Market - Investment in G2D's follow on

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GP Investments, Ltd., (B3: GPIV33) ("Company"), informs its shareholders and the market that, in the context of G2D Investments, Ltd.'s ("G2D") restricted efforts public offering, as previously disclosed in the Material Fact released by the Company on November 22, 2022, that the Company has subscribed to and acquired 9,775,518 Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs") issued by G2D, at the price per BDR of R$ 7.16, totaling an investment of R$ 70.0 million.

As a result, the Company now, directly or indirectly, holds 84,975,995 shares issued by G2D, of which 18,950,669 are BDRs representing Class A Shares and 66,025,326 are Class B Shares, altogether representing 73.9% of G2D's total capital.

December 22nd, 2022

Rodrigo Boscolo

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer